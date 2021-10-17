Kerala IT Parks offers to play key role in GCC digital transformation drive

The Kerala delegation at the show is presenting advantages of partnering with the government of Kerala through investments and partnerships at Gitex Global 2021.

Kerala IT Parks, a hi-tech ecosystem of south India, said on Sunday it is all set to offer global technology investors an exceptional environment to partner in developing contemporary IT infrastructure at lower costs and greater access to young talent.

Kerala IT Parks CEO John M. Thomas said the state’s IT ecosystem is also better-positioned to support the digital transformation strategy of the GCC region through partnerships with its vibrant IT ecosystem.

“As governments in the Middle East look at digital transformation, we are here to support them as partners, by leveraging our holistic offering, which ensures a sustainable and value-added model for digital investments and entrepreneurship,” said Thomas.

He said Kerala’s IT policy has been thoughtfully created to respond the current needs of digital technology. The state’s world-class IT Parks serve as destinations of choice that support the growth ambitions of IT majors and startups. “Our focus is to build industry resilience, promote innovation, encourage the start-up mindset and to work with the private sector to scale up our IT ecosystem,” Thomas said at a press briefing.

With eight core entities that create a vibrant informational technology ecosystem that is among the best in India, Kerala IT Parks, which promotes information technology, offers a cost advantage of nearly 30 to 60 per cent compared to Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore. “Our additional infrastructure is the ease of access to talent, with an average of 160,000 graduates in various IT disciplines ready to join the workforce every year,” Thomas said.

At Gitex Global 2021, Kerala IT Parks is highlighting the differentiating strengths of Kerala for investors to partner and invest, he added.

The IT ecosystem of Kerala IT Parks includes IT built up space/land parcels in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and in Domestic Tariff Areas (DTA) within its campuses.

The Kerala delegation at the show is presenting advantages of partnering with the government of Kerala through investments and partnerships at Gitex Global 2021. A delegation of 50-members, including 20 start-ups and 30 IT companies, is attending the event, under the theme, ‘Future Perfect’.

Among the key destinations under Kerala IT Parks are Technopark, Trivandrum; Infopark, Kochi; and Cyberpark Calicut. is the youngest IT hub by Govt. of Kerala. The highlights of Kerala’s IT ecosystem include more than 900 IT companies, including hubs of global leaders such as Infosys, UST Global, TCS, Allianz, Oracle, IBS, Tata Elxsi, SunTec, Envestnet, Guidehouse, Visual IQ, Nissan, Teranet. — issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com