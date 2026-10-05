Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi targets $16 billion global fragrance opportunity: A legacy ready for its next chapter

Dubai-born fragrance house will debut eight collections at Beautyworld Middle East 2026 as it looks to reach a new generation of consumers

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Born from Dubai's rich perfumery heritage, Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi is setting its sights on the global luxury fragrance market, valued at approximately $16 billion, with a vision to bring the artistry of Rasasi to a new generation of fragrance enthusiasts. Debuting at Beautyworld Middle East 2026, the new fragrance house aims to build on decades of perfumery expertise while creating a distinctive identity for consumers across international markets.

The name Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi evokes “The Treasures of Rasasi”, capturing the essence of this vision. Drawing from Rasasi's heritage, the house revisits selected flagship creations, refining their original compositions and reimagining their presentation for today's discerning, younger consumers. The approach combines the richness of established fragrance craftsmanship with luxury, offering a new expression of heritage through carefully considered scents, design and storytelling.

Conceptualised by Anis Abdul Razzak, owner of Rasasi Perfumes and chairman of AAR Group, Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi reflects a belief that heritage should continue to evolve. “Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi brings together the treasures we have built over generations and gives them a new identity. We wanted to preserve the soul of these creations while introducing them to a generation that appreciates authentic quality, individuality and thoughtful design. At its heart, the house is about carrying forward what we have built while embracing what lies ahead: inspired by legacy, built for the future,” said Anis Abdul Razzak.

The ambition extends beyond introducing a new fragrance label. With its roots firmly in Dubai, Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi seeks to take the region's established perfumery craftsmanship to a wider international audience, tapping into evolving preferences among younger fragrance consumers who are increasingly drawn to premium experiences and affordable luxury.

For Ismail Anis Abdul Razzak, deputy chairman and co-founder of AAR Group, the launch also represents an opportunity to showcase the UAE's growing contribution to the international fragrance landscape. Commenting on the occasion, he said: “Dubai has always been a meeting point of cultures, trade and craftsmanship, and fragrance is an important part of that story. Rasasi has grown alongside this city, building its identity through an understanding of regional preferences and an appreciation of perfumery as an art. With Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi, we want to take that heritage further, connecting our origins with the aspirations of a younger, globally minded audience. Our ambition is to build a fragrance house that can resonate across markets, offering quality and elegance at an accessible level of luxury.”

The debut at Beautyworld Middle East will introduce eight fragrance collections, supported by bespoke bottle designs, refined materials and distinctive packaging that reflect the house's attention to detail. Adding a special dimension to the occasion, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will join the launch as chief guest, bringing a familiar cultural connection between Dubai, the wider region and international audiences. His presence reflects the occasion's wider appeal as Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi introduces its vision to the global fragrance community.

Inspired by legacy, built for the future, Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi is looking to give the treasures of Rasasi a new place in the world of fragrance.