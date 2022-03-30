KEF Holdings unveils Rs8b wellness resort

The project consists of 21 floors and 400 residential units equipped with “Smart Home Automation” systems.
Business21 hours ago
KEF Holdings, a Dubai-based investment company, unveiled its Rs8 billion clinical wellness resort in Calicut, and said it would be launching similar projects in the UAE and Southeast Asian region.
The first phase of the wellness resort, which integrates modern medicine, Ayurveda, Tibetan medical practice, and spiritual wellbeing, will begin operation by March 2023 and will run in full swing by March 2024.
Faizal Kottikollon, founder and chairman of the DIFC-headquartered KEF Holdings, said the 30-acre integrated clinical wellness facility is expected to provide a major fillip to Kerala’s tourism sector by attracting visitors from the GCC, Europe, and South Asia. “We are also planning to introduce similar clinical wellness resorts in the UAE and the Southeast Asian region, which includes Malaysia and Singapore,” said Kottikollon.
The brand unveiling event of the project was carried out jointly by the Tourism Minister for Kerala P.A. Mohammed Riyas and Ahmed Albanna, the UAE Ambassador to India on March 27.
“Our concept integrates both clinical and wellness services. With experts from our flagship quaternary hospital, Meitra, along with other traditional practices like Ayurveda, yoga and Tibetan medicine, sound healing, sports rehabilitation, healthy nutrition, and a holistic living academy within a green, sustainable space, guests can expect a unique wellness experience,” said Kottikollon.
The idea behind this clinical wellness resort is to learn from nature, harmonize traditional and modern medicine practices for better health, build healthy relationships with communities, and learn to apply these practices every day, towards a peaceful coexistence, he added.
The resort, located at Chelembra, near Kozhikode Airport, will have 130 rooms. “The concept behind this venture is to encourage guests to develop healthy habits and transform their lifestyle with a comprehensive healthcare program that includes clinical wellness, spa services, physical fitness activities, wellness education and healthy cuisine,” said Kottikollon.
The project envisions to create a sustainable and eco-friendly ecosystem, that features solar power park, tree plantations, high-tech organic farming, organic grown food, water technology, composting and radiant cooling instead of air-conditioning, he said.
The resort also features a 44,000-square-foot swimming pool and a Michelin Star Restaurant with a farm-to-table concept linked with the organic farms in the property. The organic farm has been developed along with the resort with an aim to mobilize farmers from different parts of the state to adopt community farming methods. The vegetables currently being produced are supplied to retailers and wholesalers in Kozhikode.
The infrastructure and design of the space have been conceptualized by a team of international architects and designers, which includes KEF designs, KKD, LAMI and SquareM. — issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
The project consists of 21 floors and 400 residential units equipped with “Smart Home Automation” systems.
Business21 hours ago
Whilst there is a lot of eagerness to be more eco-conscious, residents feel that there is a distinct lack of sustainable products on the market to support this need
Business22 hours ago
The region’s leading asset management and investment banking platform said its net profit for 2021 excluding one-off charges was Dh227 million.
Business23 hours ago
CEPA — signed last month between the UAE and India — to be operationalised on May 1, 2022 and will be a key enabler in achieving the $1 trillion target.
Business23 hours ago
The UAE has developed its economic sectors to achieve qualitative shifts to a newer and more sustainable economic model, cementing itself as one of the top global economies in the world, speakers said on the opening day of AIM 2022
Business1 day ago
Saudi Arabia had a dedicated investment stand in the Municipal Sector called 'Furas'.
Business1 day ago
The new digital trading corridors created by Dubuy.com will be supported by the physical corridors DP World has built across the African continent, including ports, terminals, and logistics operations.
Business1 day ago
The DME Oman marker price is used by National Oil Companies of Oman, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain to price more than 5.5 million barrels per day of Middle East crude oil.
Business1 day ago