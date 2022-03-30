KEF Holdings unveils Rs8b wellness resort

Faizal Kottikollon, founder and chairman of the DIFC-headquartered KEF Holdings. — Supplied photo

The resort, located at Chelembra, near Kozhikode Airport, will have 130 rooms.

by Issac John Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 6:11 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 6:13 PM

KEF Holdings, a Dubai-based investment company, unveiled its Rs8 billion clinical wellness resort in Calicut, and said it would be launching similar projects in the UAE and Southeast Asian region.

The first phase of the wellness resort, which integrates modern medicine, Ayurveda, Tibetan medical practice, and spiritual wellbeing, will begin operation by March 2023 and will run in full swing by March 2024.

Faizal Kottikollon, founder and chairman of the DIFC-headquartered KEF Holdings, said the 30-acre integrated clinical wellness facility is expected to provide a major fillip to Kerala’s tourism sector by attracting visitors from the GCC, Europe, and South Asia. “We are also planning to introduce similar clinical wellness resorts in the UAE and the Southeast Asian region, which includes Malaysia and Singapore,” said Kottikollon.

The brand unveiling event of the project was carried out jointly by the Tourism Minister for Kerala P.A. Mohammed Riyas and Ahmed Albanna, the UAE Ambassador to India on March 27.

“Our concept integrates both clinical and wellness services. With experts from our flagship quaternary hospital, Meitra, along with other traditional practices like Ayurveda, yoga and Tibetan medicine, sound healing, sports rehabilitation, healthy nutrition, and a holistic living academy within a green, sustainable space, guests can expect a unique wellness experience,” said Kottikollon.

The idea behind this clinical wellness resort is to learn from nature, harmonize traditional and modern medicine practices for better health, build healthy relationships with communities, and learn to apply these practices every day, towards a peaceful coexistence, he added.

The resort, located at Chelembra, near Kozhikode Airport, will have 130 rooms. “The concept behind this venture is to encourage guests to develop healthy habits and transform their lifestyle with a comprehensive healthcare program that includes clinical wellness, spa services, physical fitness activities, wellness education and healthy cuisine,” said Kottikollon.

The project envisions to create a sustainable and eco-friendly ecosystem, that features solar power park, tree plantations, high-tech organic farming, organic grown food, water technology, composting and radiant cooling instead of air-conditioning, he said.

The resort also features a 44,000-square-foot swimming pool and a Michelin Star Restaurant with a farm-to-table concept linked with the organic farms in the property. The organic farm has been developed along with the resort with an aim to mobilize farmers from different parts of the state to adopt community farming methods. The vegetables currently being produced are supplied to retailers and wholesalers in Kozhikode.

The infrastructure and design of the space have been conceptualized by a team of international architects and designers, which includes KEF designs, KKD, LAMI and SquareM. — issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com