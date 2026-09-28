Keeta marks first anniversary in the UAE, celebrating nationwide growth and local impact

From expanding across all seven emirates in 90 days to empowering SMEs, supporting rider wellbeing and contributing to local communities, Keeta reflects on its first year and its long-term commitment to the UAE

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Keeta, Meituan’s international on-demand food delivery platform, is marking its first anniversary in the UAE, a year defined not only by nationwide growth, but by the merchants, delivery partners, local authorities and communities that have shaped its journey.

Since launching in Dubai in September 2025, Keeta reached all seven emirates within 90 days and now works with thousands of restaurant partners across the country. During its first year, the platform served millions of customers and fulfilled tens of millions of orders, with delivery partners travelling approximately 200 million kilometres across the UAE to fulfil them. But its first year has been measured as much by local contribution as by geographic reach: a service built around the UAE, supported by Meituan’s global technology, and guided by the company’s mission to help people eat better and live better.

“Our first year in the UAE has been shaped by partnership, with our customers and merchants, our delivery partners, and the government and community organisations we’ve worked alongside,” said Lucas Xie, general manager of Keeta UAE. “Reaching all seven emirates was an important early milestone, but what defines this year is how we built locally, responsibly and alongside the people who make every order possible. As we enter our second year, our commitment to the UAE and its ecosystem only deepens.”

Nationwide growth, built for the local market

Keeta’s expansion across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah has gone hand in hand with continuous localisation; adapting the platform to how UAE customers order and to the dynamics of a fast-moving, increasingly digital market. That focus on innovation has included piloting technology and backing every order with Keeta’s on-time delivery promise.

Empowering merchants and SMEs

From the outset, Keeta has set out to grow alongside the restaurants and small businesses that define the UAE’s food landscape. Ahead of launch, the Keeta UAE Founding Vendor Programme - built around zero setup costs, launch visibility and long-term growth tools gave merchants the opportunity to join from day one. Since then, Keeta has onboarded more than 10,000 restaurant and merchant brands, representing more than 40,000 locations across the UAE, and brought together a diverse mix of homegrown favorites like Harees al fareej and Kuwaiti Cuisine and alongside international brands like Dunkin, Nando's, WingStop and Papa Johns Pizza.

Keeta has also moved beyond onboarding to structured SME support. In 2026, it launched the UAE edition of Programme ABAAD, a dedicated initiative designed to help Emirati-owned F&B SMEs strengthen their readiness for growth in the digital economy. The programme began with its first phase delivered in collaboration with Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Developmen and Dubai Chambers.

Supporting rider wellbeing

Every order depends on the delivery partners who fulfill it, and Keeta’s first year has included practical investment in their safety, wellbeing and recognition. Across the UAE, Keeta introduces a network of air-conditioned hubs and dedicated rider support spaces offering cold drinks and seating during the summer months. Keeta also collaborated with local authorities on initiatives promoting delivery safety and supporting rider health and wellbeing during the summer months.

Contributing to UAE communities

Keeta has also put its platform and technology behind local causes. During Ramadan 2026, it introduced KeeShare, an in-app initiative that lets customers add an extra meal to their order to share with their delivery rider, with meals prepared by more than 1,200 participating restaurants across the UAE. Keeta also collaborated with Ourwatr, a homegrown UAE water SME, to widen access to locally produced mineral water, channeling a portion of every bottle to community programmes through the Beit Al Khair Society.

Most recently, Keeta signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai’s Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation to explore digital donation solutions in support of the “Bread for All” initiative, developed by the Foundation’s Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy. The initiative aims to provide fresh bread and hot meals free of charge to eligible beneficiaries through dedicated smart machines operating around the clock, and the collaboration will explore integrating donation options into the Keeta app to help extend the initiative’s reach and strengthen its long-term sustainability.

Building for the UAE, for the long term

As it enters its second year, Keeta’s focus is on strengthening these foundations: developing its technology and services around local needs, deepening merchant and rider partnerships, expanding community collaboration, and continuing to work with government entities and local authorities across the UAE.

“One year is an important milestone, but for us it is still the beginning,” added Xie. “By working closely with local authorities, merchants, delivery partners and community organisations, our ambition is to keep building Keeta around the people we serve, and to be a trusted, long-term part of the UAE’s technology and delivery ecosystem.”