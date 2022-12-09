Kavak's customer-friendly experiences promises to be a game-changer for pre-owned car buyers
Kavak, a global company with operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Perú, Spain and Turkey, has emerged as a disruptive brand that is revolutionising how pre-owned cars are bought and sold in the UAE.
The e-commerce firm, which is driven by cutting-edge technology, innovation and data, is changing the face of the pre-owned car sector that has been in the crosshairs owing to several malpractices.
However, those anomalies are likely to be a thing of the past, as Kavak, which was launched by Carlos Garcia Ottati in Mexico in 2016, is offering the widest catalogue of guaranteed and certified cars in a transparent and customer-friendly manner (see box).
Significantly, it has introduced the best practices in the purchase and sale of pre-owned vehicles.
The start-up, which has the highest valuation in Mexico and across Latin America (LatAm) pegged at is $8.7 (Dh31.96) billion and is more than eight unicorns, has built a formidable global reputation in no time.
The start-up has become a force multiplier following its recent merger with regional player, Carzaty.
In mid-November, Kavak officially opened its doors at Dubai Festival Plaza Mall, its largest customer hub in the world.
A visit to facility gives a sense of enhanced customer-friendly experience.
For instance, it is unlike any other platform for pre-owned cars in the Gulf region.
Kavak, which owns all its cars, has taken the ubiquitous middle man out of the equation who is often seen as the primary bone of contention surrounding pre-owned car purchases and involves high risk.
The moment a prospective buyer enters the facility at Dubai Festival Plaza, they are assigned a sales person who is entrusted with the responsibility of taking the buyer through the inventory - one of the widest in the region, currently offering hundreds of cars on hand and available to purchase - that has gone through 240 points of inspection.
So, if a buyer is planning to purchase a pre-owned look no further than Kavak because of certain intrinsic advantages, including a 90-day free warranty, optional extended warranty, and a seven-day return policy that beats competition hands down.
Every single one of these cars has been reconditioned by Kavak, and the company is also setting up its own reconditioning centres throughout the region, to ensure the highest quality standards.
The company prides itself in on its extensive assessment process and takes complete ownership of its vehicles and their quality, ensuring that the highest level of service is maintained both throughout, and after the buying process.
Services offered include refurbishment, servicing, and warranty repairs amid plans to open a similar customer-hub facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and to invest $130 (Dh477.49) million over the next two years to establish its operations in the region.
A buyer has the option to visit the Dubai Festival Plaza facility or can go through the process online at kavak.com that services customers not only in Dubai and the UAE but also around the region.
Key product differentiators
- Removal of uncertainty surrounding pre-owned car purchases that involve high risks
- All purchased cars go through 240 points of inspection before making their way to the inventory
- No middle man is involved
- High-standard inspections, reconditioning, up to two-year warranty and aftersales services to revolutionise the buying and selling customer experience
- A 90-day free warranty, optional extended warranty, and a seven-day return policy that beats competition hands down
- The widest offering of pre-owned cars in the region
- Transparent pricing mechanism and no haggling is entertained
- Long-term warranties backed by a state-of-the-art reconditioning centre
