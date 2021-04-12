Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group acquires The Body Shop stores

The acquisition will allow KOJ to extend its successful The Body Shop business beyond western Saudi Arabia territory.

Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group LLC (KOJ) acquired The Body Shop Stores (UAE), the exclusive distributors of The Body Shop and operators of The Body Shop retail stores within the UAE.

The acquisition will allow KOJ to extend its successful The Body Shop business beyond its already-established Western Saudi Arabia territory.

“With this expansion into the UAE, we are thrilled to offer The Body Shop products to a broader customer base across the GCC, and to reinforce our successful partnership with The Body Shop International,” said Hisham Al Amoudi, Group CEO of KOJ.

“We founded our company almost 35 years ago with the launch of The Body Shop in Western Saudi Arabia. This investment now makes us the largest franchise operation for The Body Shop International in the Mena market, and extends our strong retail footprint on the brand into another dynamic GCC country.”

David Boynton, the CEO of The Body Shop International, commented “The Body Shop has enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group LLC (KOJ) for 35 years and I’m confident that this relationship will go from strength to strength as we embark on the next stage of our journey together. KOJ has a deep understanding of The Body Shop brand and a close alignment with our values and sense of purpose; I know that this, combined with the strong business momentum they have built in Saudi Arabia in recent years, will ensure that we reach new heights together in the UAE.” — business@khaleejtimes.com