JW Marriott Marquis to undergo renovation, denies closure

JW Marriott Marquis announced it will undergo a major “enhancement programme.”

The hotel will continue to be fully operational throughout the duration of the project, it confirmed in a statement provided to Khaleej Times.

Contrary to media reports, the property will not close during this period. The works will be carefully phased to ensure continuity of operations and guest experience.

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The hotel will go through an enhancement programme that has been in planning for over 18 months, representing a long-term investment in the property.

The project includes the full transformation of all 1,608 rooms and suites, upgrades to executive lounges, the renovation of key signature dining venues, and the introduction of new homegrown food and beverage concepts.

The work will be carried out in phases to allow the hotel to continue welcoming guests, hosting meetings and events, and operating the majority of its dining, spa, and fitness facilities without interruption.

JW Marriott Marquis said it remains committed to delivering guest experiences throughout the project and will share further updates as the programme progresses.

The luxurious property is 72-storeys, making it the third largest hotel in the world. JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio and has over 125 distinctive properties in more than 38 countries and territories.

This comes as other hotels in the emirate close for renovation, including the iconic Dhow-shaped, 7-star Burj Al Arab. Park Hyatt over at Dubai Creek announced it will close in May, and is offering promotions for those staying at the hotel before and after its closure.

The high-end Armani Hotel Dubai said it has temporarily closed in April for refurbishment purposes. Other hotels include Radisson Blu in Dubai Media City, Anantara World Islands Resort, and St. Regis Dubai.