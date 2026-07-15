JVC leads Dubai’s property listings, offering nearly 1 in 10 homes for sale

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) has emerged as the community offering homebuyers the greatest choice in Dubai, accounting for almost one in every 10 homes currently listed for sale across the emirate, according to the latest market insight from eXp Dubai.

The analysis examined the number of homes currently listed for sale across Dubai's key communities, identifying where buyers have the greatest choice based on each area's share of total market listings.

The findings show JVC accounts for 9.7 per cent of all homes listed for sale across Dubai, the highest share of any community. Business Bay ranks second, representing 5.7 per cent of available housing stock, followed by Dubai Land Residence Complex (4.7 per cent), Dubai South (3.5 per cent) and Downtown (3.1 per cent).

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Rounding out the top 10 are Dubai Marina (3 per cent), Majan (2.9 per cent), Arjan (2.8 per cent), Dubai Hills Estate (2.6 per cent) and Dubai Islands (2.5 per cent). Together, these 10 locations account for 40.5 per cent of all homes currently listed for sale across Dubai, underlining how housing choice is concentrated within a relatively small number of the emirate's most established and fastest-growing communities.

The property listings data was sourced from Property Finder as of June 18, 2026, and analysed to determine the proportion of current residential listings by Dubai community.

By contrast, prime locations such as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) continue to draw strong buyer interest but represent a far smaller share of total housing stock, reflecting the more exclusive nature of these markets and the limited number of homes available for sale.

Dounia Fadi, managing director of eXp Dubai, said Dubai’s residential market offers considerable diversity, and understanding where the greatest housing choice exists can be invaluable for buyers beginning their property search.

She noted that communities such as JVC, Business Bay and Dubai South have grown significantly in recent years, offering a broad mix of property types and price points that appeal to both owner-occupiers and investors. More established prime communities, she added, naturally have more limited housing stock available, meaning buyers often face greater competition when properties do come to market.

Fadi said understanding these local dynamics is just as important as understanding wider market trends, as they can have a significant influence on both pricing and the speed at which homes are sold.