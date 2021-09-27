Justin Brenner is Setting A New Trend in Digital Marketing
“Authenticity, honesty, and personal voice underlie much of what’s successful on the Web.” –Rick Levine
Brand building is no longer based on what businesses think consumers should be interested in. It is rather a more pragmatic approach where brands have to become what people want them to be. In this digital age, brands are using social media to connect to people on a more personal level. While this has helped brands develop a long-term relationship with customers, it has also made them more vulnerable to criticism. Fake content will be instantly identified resulting in failed or even negative promotions. This is where a smart marketing strategy is needed to help brands scale up their growth.
“Ignite Your Brand” is a digital marketing agency working relentlessly to help brands monetize their digital presence. Founded by Justin Brenner, a veteran in the digital marketing space, "Ignite Your Brand” has developed a unique approach to helping brands grow their social media presence. From his years of experience in affiliate marketing, Brenner has learned the importance of result-oriented performance and time management to boost professional development. He inspired his team to follow the same principle leading to an exponential growth of the agency over the last few years.
Under Brenner’s leadership, “Ignite Your Brand” has worked with both small and large businesses. Some of the brands were even featured on Superbowl commercials. Since the inception of his company, Brenner has always focused on understanding the concept behind every brand and then amplifying it on the digital platform. As a result, brands he has worked with have been able to take their message to highly targeted customers across the globe. Brenner believes in action more than words. His agency delivers the result to businesses that is measurable by ROI.
For “Ignite Your Brand”, every business the company works with is a partner and not a client. This is because they believe in mutual growth. Instead of focusing on revenue, Ignite Your Brand is helping its partners grow. This eventually led to the growth of the agency over a period of time. Today, Brenner is also managing one of the largest Facebook community groups that is made up of 13 Facebook groups. The agency also holds individual certifications from Google Ads App, Google Shopping Ads, Creative Certification, Google Ads Display, Google Ads Video, Google Ads Search, Google Ads Measurement, and Google Analytics.
Over the years, “Ignite Your Brand” has earned several reputed agency certifications from prominent names in the digital space. These include Facebook Partner, Google Partner, Shopify partner, Bing advertising partner, Adroll, Certified Partner, Verizon Media Native Certified Partner, Manychat Agency Partner, Klaviyo Partner, and WordPress Experts.
Even after soaring high in the digital marketing industry with “Ignite Your Brand”, Brenner has managed to stay grounded in his principles. He knows how unpredictable the digital space is where trends keep changing every hour. To keep up with the current market trend, Brenner goes through a continuous process of learning. Going forward, he wants to expand on the production and creative section of “Ignite You Brand” and help more businesses grow through progressive digital marketing.