Jumbo Enterprise takes innovation programme to schools across UAE

Jumbo Enterprise worked with top education entities, in private and public sectors

Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Group.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 4:53 PM

Jumbo Enterprise, a division of Jumbo Group offering IT solutions for enterprise clients, announced that it has provided more than 2000+ students and 100+ teachers across the UAE with essential training through the Intel® Skills for Innovation (SFI) initiative, with this figure set to grow throughout the year.

Jumbo Enterprise worked with top education entities, in private and public sectors, across the UAE to integrate technology into their teaching approaches.

With digitalisation and the accelerating pace of innovation increasing the need for workers with analytical, social-emotional and technical skills, there is a tandem growth in the need for tools focused on developing higher-order thinking and problem-solving. Framework is built around seven essential mindsets and skill sets: design thinking, computational thinking, programming and coding, data science, modelling and simulation, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The objective behind the initiative is to help students with neuro development and enhance higher-order thinking using technology as a tool. Applying curriculum concepts and tying them to real-world problem-solving, the programme is designed to equip students to flourish in the workplace of the future.

“Investing in future generations and providing students with the skills to help them thrive in a working environment is crucial. As we continue on our own digital transformation journey, we recognise the importance of digital skills to help business thrive and are proud that we can support the up skilling of students through this education program,” noted Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Group.

He added: “The adoption of these skills will also contribute to the localisation of talent and falls in line with the aim of the UAE’s National Innovation Strategy to prepare individuals with highly innovative skills by concentrating on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and includes the creation of educational material. It also aligns with the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy which aims to position the UAE as a hub for the digital economy in the region and globally.”