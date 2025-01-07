Jumbo Electronics celebrates outstanding 2024 performance and 50 Years of Trust

Jumbo achieved significant growth across its operations in 2024, with retail, distribution, and enterprise divisions all recording double-digit increases in key categories.

Leading retailer of consumer electronics and technology products in the UAE, Jumbo Group wrapped up 2024 on a high note, celebrating an exceptional year marked by significant achievements across its retail, distribution, and enterprise divisions. The year 2024 also marked a golden milestone for the company - 50 years of serving customers in the UAE, earning their trust, and cementing its position as a leading regional player.

Driving Resilience and Innovation in a Transformative Year

Jumbo Group's stellar performance is the result of its commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and strategic growth. The group has demonstrated resilience and agility, achieving remarkable results across its key business segments.

The retail division led the charge with an impressive 10% growth, reflecting its ability to deliver world-class experiences through its stores and e-commerce platform, Jumbo.ae. This growth is fuelled by key initiatives including store revamps and a deeper understanding of evolving consumer behaviours.

• Store revamps: Two flagship stores - Dubai Hills Mall and Bur Dubai's Jumbo House - underwent extensive upgrades, creating a one-stop destination for customers. With expanded offerings in large appliances, televisions, and exclusive product categories, these stores now elevate the shopping experience like never before.

• Shifting customer trends: A notable consumer shift was observed, with large appliances becoming one of the fastest-growing categories online, a domain traditionally dominated by in-store sales - highlighting the growing trust in Jumbo's seamless digital operations.

• Category wins: IT products, smart appliances, large appliances, and personal grooming products have seen robust sales growth through both physical and online channels, reinforcing key retail drivers.

Jumbo’s distribution business clocked a 15% growth focused in the smart appliances category, showcasing the company’s ability to meet the rising demand for innovative and efficient home solutions. The addition of leading global brands like Havells India Ltd and Admiral Appliances expanded their portfolio and catered to the domestic appliance market, meeting rising demand. Furthermore, Jumbo strengthened partnerships with iconic brands like Sony, PlayStation, and Dyson, solidifying its leadership in distribution.

Meanwhile, the Enterprise Division achieved a remarkable 20% growth in managed IT services and infrastructure solutions. Jumbo’s enterprise arm diversified its client portfolio, acquiring new customers and signing global strategic partnerships, reinforcing its position as an IT solutions powerhouse in the region.

50 Years of Trust - A Golden milestone

The year 2024 was not only a year of growth but also a celebration of Jumbo's 50th anniversary. The company marked half a century of service under the banner of '50 Years of Trust,' commemorating its rich legacy with grand campaigns, exciting anniversary sales, and initiatives such as #TrustThatTransforms to reflect the brand's enduring relationship with its customers. These celebrations honoured its rich legacy while reaffirming its future-forward vision to bring the best of technology to the region.

Expresing pride in the company's achievements, Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics, said: "The year 2024 has been an extraordinary year for Jumbo. We have not just recorded significant growth across all our business verticals, but also celebrated our 50th anniversary - a testament to the trust our customers and partners have placed in us over five decades. Our success stems from a steadfast commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic market expansion. From transforming retail spaces and expanding into new categories to scaling managed IT solutions, everything we do is centred around adding value to our customers. Our resilience and growth align closely with the UAE's economic progress, and we are proud to continue contributing to the nation’s success story. Here's to 50 years of trust and looking forward to a future filled with more innovation and growth."

Jumbo Group's 2024 success lays a strong foundation for continued growth. With a legacy built on trust and a focus on innovation, the company is well-positioned to lead the charge into 2025 and beyond.

For more information about Jumbo Group, visit www.jumbo.ae.