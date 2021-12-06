Julphar signs production agreement with Quantum Genomics

Business activity continues to rise rapidly; New order growth remains strong, but eases to three-month low; Fastest rise in export sales since May
Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) has announced the signing of an exclusive license and production agreement with Quantum Genomics, a leading biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of first-in-class cardiovascular drugs, to market and produce firibastat in the Middle East, all African countries, CIS and Turkey.
The new partnership comes in line with Julphar vision to form robust strategic alliances on the global level, that will help enhance patients’ access to innovative healthcare solutions. The launch of firibastat will address the unmet medical need of up to 25 per cent of all hypertension patients who currently show resistance or are difficult to treat with available therapy alternatives.
Julphar will be Quantum Genomics’ exclusive production partner and will receive exclusive rights to market firibastat in the following geographic areas: the Middle East North Africa region, CIS, Turkey and all other countries on the African continent.
In addition, Julphar will become the preferred manufacturing partner of firibastat for Quantum Genomics in other parts of the world. This new landmark reflects Julphar’s commitment to establishing innovative biopharmaceutical solutions to enhance the UAE’s competitiveness in this strategic sector.
Dr. Essam Mohammed, Julphar’s CEO, said: “Julphar is delighted to partner with Quantum Genomics to commercialize firibastat, the first in class molecule to treat resistant and difficult-to-treat hypertension, and to produce it in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Ras Al Khaimah. We are confident that firibastat will add a strong value to the treatment of this unmet medical need and to Julphar’s portfolio.”
“The new landmark agreement brings together a stronger focus on innovative ways to address critical diseases in the MENA region through manufacturing high-quality medications locally,” he added.
Jean-Philippe Milon, CEO of Quantum Genomics, said: "Julphar, which was founded forty years ago, is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the Mena region. Its success has been built on its comprehensive portfolio including anti-infectives, dermatology, and diabetes products, and its presence in all key MENA markets. Its business is expanding fast and cardiology is one of the key areas of investment. Julphar is also amongst the region’s largest producers and is the ideal partner to support firibastat’s future production needs. We’re already exploring how Julphar could meet some of those requirements for the United States and Europe.”
