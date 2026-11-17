J.P. Morgan upgraded the MSCI UAE equity index to "Overweight" from "Neutral" on Tuesday, citing the country's economic resilience amid the months-long Middle East conflict.

"We are impressed by its economic resilience. Earnings revisions have swung positive; valuations have upside; and foreign inflows have returned," the Wall Street brokerage said.

The United Arab Emirates, a major oil producer, was impacted by the US-Iran war that began in late February. The Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that carried nearly one-fifth of the world's crude oil before the war, was blocked, which pushed oil prices higher.

However, crude prices hit two-month lows earlier this month, after US officials downplayed the need for additional military action against Iran, easing fears of additional Middle East supply disruptions.

"We think the current state of no war / no peace in the Gulf is good enough for the UAE economy to keep growing and for the stock market to outperform CEEMEA (Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa)," the brokerage added.

End to fund crisis not priced in for Turkey

J.P. Morgan upgraded the MSCI Turkey equity index to "Overweight" from "Neutral," as it views the investment fund crisis that has rattled the region's financial markets as over and expects stock markets to rebound.

Turkey's investment fund sector was hit by a crisis after regulators in September ordered the liquidation of 131 funds managed by seven asset managers, following warnings that some could not meet redemption payments.

"We think the fund crisis is over and the stock market should bounce back," the brokerage said.

"Investors are too worried about the threat of MSCI demotion in our view; we think the chances are 10% or lower."

Separately, the brokerage cut the MSCI Greece equity index to "Neutral" from "Overweight" on valuation concerns, following the country's strong equity outperformance.

In local terms, the index has risen about 27% so far this year.