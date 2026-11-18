The decision by JPMorgan to raise the MSCI UAE equity index to "Overweight" from "Neutral" is being viewed by market participants as a sign that investors are once again focusing on the UAE's economic resilience, corporate earnings and valuation attractiveness rather than geopolitical risks.

The Wall Street bank said it was "impressed" by the country's economic resilience despite months of regional conflict and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting positive earnings revisions, attractive valuations and the return of foreign capital inflows.

According to Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial, the upgrade signals that international investors are becoming more comfortable with the UAE's ability to grow despite ongoing regional tensions.

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"JPMorgan's upgrade of UAE equities from Neutral to Overweight reflects growing confidence in the country's economic fundamentals and the prospects for its equity markets," Valecha said. He added that the bank's assessment is based on "improving corporate earnings expectations, attractive valuations and signs of foreign capital returning to the market."

A key takeaway, he noted, is that investors may no longer be waiting for a complete resolution of geopolitical uncertainties before increasing exposure to UAE assets. "A sustained recovery in foreign inflows could support equity valuations, lower funding costs for businesses and create a more favourable environment for companies looking to go public," he said. Valecha also pointed to strong growth forecasts for 2027 from the IMF, Moody's and the UAE central bank, arguing that improved access to capital could help businesses expand, launch projects and create jobs.

Madhur Kakkar, Founder and CEO of Elevate Financial Services, echoed that view, saying the rating change provides investors who remained cautious during the conflict with a reason to revisit the market.

"JPMorgan's return to Overweight on the MSCI UAE index gives investors who stayed cautious through the conflict a reason to reassess their exposure," Kakkar said. He stressed that "the upgrade recognises resilience rather than simply anticipating it" and argued that investors do not require uncertainty to disappear completely, but need confidence that UAE companies can continue generating earnings through challenging conditions.

Kakkar highlighted the UAE's non-oil foreign trade, which reached Dh1.937 trillion in the first half of 2026, as evidence of the economy's underlying strength. He added that "sustained inflows deepen liquidity and improve conditions for IPOs and follow-on fundraising," helping companies gain better access to capital and reinforcing the IMF's 2027 growth outlook.

From a market perspective, analysts see several sectors as likely beneficiaries of renewed investor interest.

Valecha identified real estate, banking and financial services, utilities, energy infrastructure, and technology-related companies as promising investment themes. He pointed to strong earnings from developers such as Emaar and Aldar, robust credit growth across the banking system, and growing investment in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. "Technology is clearly becoming an increasingly attractive investment theme in the UAE," he said, citing expanding revenues at listed firms including Presight AI and Space42.

Kakkar also highlighted "banks, energy infrastructure and selective real estate" as the most attractive opportunities for 2027. However, he cautioned that investors should remain disciplined. "I would favour companies that can convert growth into cash flow and fund expansion from internal cash generation," he said, adding that "the strongest economic theme is not always the strongest investment if the valuation already assumes everything goes right."

Hamza Dweik, Head of Trading (Mena) at Saxo Bank, said JPMorgan's move sends an important message to global investors.

"JPMorgan's decision to upgrade UAE equities from Neutral back to Overweight is a meaningful signal that investor perceptions of UAE risk are improving," Dweik said. He noted that the upgrade comes despite months of geopolitical uncertainty and disruption around a waterway that historically handled nearly a fifth of global crude shipments. He added that the bank's view is supported by "positive earnings revisions, attractive valuations and, crucially, the return of foreign investor inflows."

Dweik said "the focus is shifting from geopolitical risk back towards fundamentals and relative value," adding that JPMorgan expects UAE stocks to outperform the wider CEEMEA region. He also noted that improving global conditions, including continued investor interest in emerging markets and solid international capital expenditure trends, could encourage further international allocations to UAE equities. "If geopolitical risk continues to moderate, I would expect foreign participation to remain an increasingly important driver for the UAE market," he said.

Despite the optimism, analysts remain cautious about risks. Valecha warned that prolonged disruptions to tourism and aviation could weigh on growth, while Kakkar highlighted the potential impact of renewed regional tensions, oil-price volatility and higher interest rates. Yet for now, JPMorgan's upgrade suggests that investors are increasingly willing to bet on the UAE's economic resilience and growth prospects even in an uncertain geopolitical environment.