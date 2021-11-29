Joyalukkas announces ‘Biggest sale of the year’ for 5 Days!

Pakistani Punjab province has pitched many infrastructure and development projects to international investors on the sidelines of Expo 2020
Business2 days ago
Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller, on Monday announced the ‘Biggest sale of the year’ on gold and diamond jewellery in the UAE. The incredible 50 per cent discount offer will be available to buyers from November 30 to December 4, 2021.
“We have announced the ‘Biggest sale of the year’ for five days on the occasion of 50th National Day of the UAE. During the offer period shoppers can get a whopping 50 per cent discount on making charges for all Gold Jewellery and 50 per cent discount on selected diamond jewellery. This is as an opportunity to all residents to celebrate the 50th anniversary of UAE’s National Day with Joyalukkas,” said John Paul Alukkas, managing director, International Operations, Joyalukkas Group.
The 50 per cent discount offer is valid on all gold and selected diamond jewellery available across all the Joyalukkas UAE showrooms only.
