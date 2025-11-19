Johnson Controls’ new building automation system sets new industry standard

Johnson Controls, has launched Metasys 15.0, its flagship open building automation system. Engineered to meet the demands of mission-critical environments, Metasys 15.0 delivers scalability, built-in resiliency and instant energy intelligence giving facility managers the tools to optimize building performance, ensure compliance and accelerate decarbonization. New features include support for up to 1,000 IP devices per server — 60 percent more than most Building Automation Systems available today, along with multi-server redundancy offering simultaneous backup and a preconfigured ready-to-use Energy Management suite that delivers real-time insights and actionable data.

“Building operators today must navigate a complex landscape of energy goals, operational demands and evolving workforce needs,” said Kaishi Zhang, vice president of Product Management for Building Automation Systems at Johnson Controls. “The latest release of Metasys delivers a secure, intuitive BMS platform that ensures reliability, simplifies energy oversight and reduces reliance on specialized labor – essential for deploying across critical applications where performance and uptime matter more than ever before. We’re thrilled to launch this highly anticipated release, a technology that symbolizes the roots of Johnson Controls and where our experts continue to redefine building automation.”

Metasys 15.0 simplifies deployment and can be scaled across multiple buildings and sites, bringing competitive advantages to mission critical industries such as healthcare systems, data centers and large campuses, while bolstering uptime and efficiency. Key features include:

• Market-leading scalability: With support for 50,000 objects and 1,000 IP devices per server, Metasys 15.0 can be seamlessly deployed across large healthcare campuses, universities or multi-site enterprises without costly hardware upgrades. By allowing IP devices to communicate directly with the server, organizations can reduce infrastructure costs by up to 60% by eliminating the need for intermediary components.

• 24/7 data resiliency: New multi-server redundancy ensures critical alerts, trends, and audit logs are backed up on two Metasys servers simultaneously, helping to ensure operational continuity, data availability and compliance in mission-critical environments like hospitals and data centers.

• Ready-to-use energy management applications: The Energy Management suite offers ready-to-use applications which allow users to easily access and understand data across energy management, engineering productivity and cybersecurity to improve operations and planning.

• Fast industry configuration: Facility managers can now more easily configure and manage the system directly using a web client, reducing equipment setup time by nearly 95% compared to previous versions and eliminating the need for server shutdowns or external support.

• Interoperability – as an open BAS solution, Metasys 15, along with previous iterations, is widely recognized by field technicians for its leading ability to support a wide range of third-party IT and OT protocols such as BACnet, MSPP, M-Bus and more.

Metasys is a cornerstone of the Johnson Controls’ product ecosystem, delivering seamless integration across a broad spectrum of building technologies to unlock energy efficiency, system-wide optimization and thermal performance. The combined impact of Metasys together with Johnson Controls’ advanced HVAC, fire, security technologies as well as the OpenBlue smart building ecosystem and network of more than 40,000 field and service technicians can deliver lower operating costs and a stronger return on investment.