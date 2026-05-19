Adnoc, Americana Restaurants to roll out 200 quick service restaurants in region

Adnoc Distribution and Americana Restaurants have signed a deal to open up to 200 quick-service restaurants across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, creates hundreds of new jobs in the food and beverage industry.

The agreement supports Adnoc’s target of doubling non-fuel retail transactions by 2030. The company said non-fuel retail gross profit rose more than 14 per cent year-on-year in 2025, while transactions increased by over 9 per cent.

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Adnoc Distribution plans to expand the concept to 30 locations across the UAE by 2030, with the business projected to generate $30 million in annual EBITDA by the end of the decade.

The partnership will also support the expansion of “The Hub by Adnoc”, the company’s destination-led retail concept that integrates fuel, EV charging, dining, car care and lifestyle services in a single location.

Americana Restaurants’ brands are expected to feature prominently within The Hub locations, catering to growing demand for convenience-led dining experiences during travel and EV charging stops.

Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Americana Restaurants, said the partnership reflects the company’s ambition to bring its portfolio of brands to more high-footfall consumer locations across the region.

“As roadside retail continues to evolve, this partnership enables us to transform fuel and mobility hubs into vibrant destination experiences where customers can conveniently enjoy trusted brands, great food and elevated hospitality on the go,” he said.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of Adnoc Distribution, said the agreement marks another step in the company’s strategy to strengthen customer convenience and expand higher-margin retail offerings beyond fuel sales.

“By combining our existing network and customer reach with Americana Restaurants’ portfolio of globally recognised brands and operational expertise, we are creating more accessible and integrated retail experiences for millions of customers across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt,” he said.

Americana Restaurants operates 2,749 restaurants across the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan. Its portfolio includes a range of global brands, including KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Peet’s Coffee, Wimpy, TGI Friday’s, Costa Coffee, Baskin Robbins, Chicken Tikka, carpo and Malak Al Tawouk.