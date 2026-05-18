Jobs in Dubai: Number of employees in DWTC free zone jumps 20% to 8,000

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Free Zone on Monday said the number of new licences issued in 2025 rose 41 per cent to 850, as it attracted global companies and emerging technology firms.

Total active companies operating within its ecosystem surpassed 2,500 by the end of 2025, supported by a strong 96 per cent licence renewal rate.

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Workforce growth also accelerated during the year, with the number of active employee visas increasing 20 per cent to more than 8,000. Meanwhile, the diversity of the business community expanded significantly, with the number of nationalities represented across Free Zone companies rising from 107 to 148.

Abdalla Al Banna, Vice President of Free Zone Regulatory Operations at DWTC, said the results highlight the continued growth and diversification of companies choosing DWTC Free Zone as their regional base.

“From global brands to emerging technology and virtual assets companies, the breadth of businesses operating within the Free Zone highlights the strength of our ecosystem,” he said. “Supported by Dubai’s resilient and forward-looking business environment, we remain focused on enabling companies to establish and scale within a globally connected and future-focused destination.”

Key growth sectors during 2025 included sports and entertainment, virtual assets, and AI-focused professional services, reflecting Dubai’s expanding innovation and technology ecosystem.

The sports and entertainment segment saw notable momentum following the establishment of the International Sports and Entertainment Free Zone cluster (ISEZA) and the presence of the Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA).

Several major international firms established operations within the Free Zone during the year, including Louis Vuitton, KPMG, Baker Tilly, Deutsche Messe, and SIGA.

DWTC Free Zone also expanded its flexible office offerings with the addition of Sentinel Business Centre and BizElite, complementing its commercial portfolio across One Central, Sheikh Rashid Tower, Convention Tower and One Za’abeel.

The Free Zone said its 2025 performance aligns with the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global business and investment destination.

DWTC Free Zone currently offers more than 1,200 licensed business activities and provides incentives including 100 per cent foreign ownership, full capital and profit repatriation, and dual licensing options