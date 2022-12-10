Jewels of Emirates: Traditional jewellery & exclusive pieces of natural pearl

The event drew to a close on Thursday, with representation from 96 countries
The Jewels of Emirates exhibition continues to offer its visitors a shining collection of Emirati jewellery and gold artifacts, and exclusive pieces made of natural pearls, diamonds and other gemstones, crafted by male and female Emirati designers with such ingenuity and precision that reflect the highly advanced level of local gold and jewellery industry.
The exhibition is organised by Expo Khorfakkan for the first time with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and under the supervision of the Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS),
The Abali Jewelry platform owned by Emirati entrepreneurs and designers Abeer and Reem Al-Rubaidi revealed exclusive pieces of natural pearls with unique designs that included 15 kinds of natural pearls. The platform also exhibited gold artifacts inlaid with pearls, shells, diamonds and a set of precious and rare gemstones, most notably malachite, quartz and ruby.
The Emirati designer, Zikra Al Kaabi, owner of Zikra Jewelry, is participating in the exhibition with a set of gold handicrafts inspired by Emirati heritage. She highlighted her keenness to launch distinct and exclusive designs for the event.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the exhibition succeeded in supporting Emirati entrepreneurs interested in gold and jewellery and motivating them to develop their craftsmanship and marketing skills by creating brands and designs that are able to compete and make excellent profits.
The event drew to a close on Thursday, with representation from 96 countries
Four of the super-jumbos will operate between Abu Dhabi and London, with the first to be reintroduced from summer 2023
FTC’s challenge could be a test case for President Joe Biden’s mandate to scrutinise big tech mergers
British consumer price inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October
TOMS to release 10 NFTs with sales proceeds being donated to International Medical Corps
Metropolitan Premium Properties and Mallorca Properties close Dubai’s biggest residential land transaction by selling three prime seafront plots at Dubai Marina