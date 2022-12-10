Jewels of Emirates: Traditional jewellery & exclusive pieces of natural pearl

Event in Khor Fakkan showcases talent of Emirati designers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 3:49 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 4:03 PM

The Jewels of Emirates exhibition continues to offer its visitors a shining collection of Emirati jewellery and gold artifacts, and exclusive pieces made of natural pearls, diamonds and other gemstones, crafted by male and female Emirati designers with such ingenuity and precision that reflect the highly advanced level of local gold and jewellery industry.

The exhibition is organised by Expo Khorfakkan for the first time with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and under the supervision of the Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS),

The Abali Jewelry platform owned by Emirati entrepreneurs and designers Abeer and Reem Al-Rubaidi revealed exclusive pieces of natural pearls with unique designs that included 15 kinds of natural pearls. The platform also exhibited gold artifacts inlaid with pearls, shells, diamonds and a set of precious and rare gemstones, most notably malachite, quartz and ruby.

The Emirati designer, Zikra Al Kaabi, owner of Zikra Jewelry, is participating in the exhibition with a set of gold handicrafts inspired by Emirati heritage. She highlighted her keenness to launch distinct and exclusive designs for the event.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the exhibition succeeded in supporting Emirati entrepreneurs interested in gold and jewellery and motivating them to develop their craftsmanship and marketing skills by creating brands and designs that are able to compete and make excellent profits.