JETOUR UAE hosts exclusive first-drive experience of the all-new F700

Select media and content creators gain first access to JETOUR's first-ever pickup ahead of its official regional introduction

Partner Content Share:











JETOUR UAE, exclusively distributed by Elite Group Holding, hosted an exclusive first-drive experience of the all-new JETOUR F700 at Bab Al Shams, bringing together leading automotive journalists, media representatives and content creators for an early opportunity to experience the brand's first-ever pickup ahead of its official regional introduction.

Set against the backdrop of the Arabian desert, the event showcased the F700 through guided product presentations, vehicle walkarounds, media interviews and dedicated test-drive sessions, allowing guests to explore its performance, technology, premium features and off-road capability in an environment that reflects the vehicle's adventurous character.

The preview comes at a time when demand is growing across the UAE for vehicles that combine lifestyle versatility, advanced technology, premium comfort and genuine all-terrain capability. Designed to meet these evolving expectations, the F700 represents JETOUR's entry into the pickup segment, offering a blend of electrified performance, intelligent innovation and everyday practicality.

Commenting on the event, Samer Costantine, regional sales manager of JETOUR UAE, said: "The UAE market continues to evolve, with customers increasingly seeking vehicles that deliver capability, technology, comfort and adventure in equal measure. The F700 has been developed to meet these expectations, combining advanced hybrid performance with premium refinement and exceptional versatility. Through this exclusive first-drive experience, we wanted to provide our media partners and content creators with firsthand access to the vehicle and the opportunity to understand the innovation, engineering and lifestyle appeal behind JETOUR's first-ever pickup."

JETOUR F700 at a glance

Vehicle Type Premium Plug-in Hybrid Pickup Powertrain 2.0L Turbocharged Plug-in Hybrid Combined Power 665 kW (904 PS) Torque 1,135 Nm Combined Driving Range Up to 1,000 km Drivetrain Intelligent Electric 4WD Capability 8 Terrain Modes, 900 mm Wading Depth, 3.5 Tonne Towing Capacity

Inside, the F700 brings SUV-like comfort to the pickup segment, featuring premium materials, advanced digital displays, intelligent connectivity, ventilated and massaging seats, an integrated refrigerator and a panoramic sunroof. Together, these features position the F700 as a compelling option for customers seeking both capability and refinement.

The event provided media and content creators with an early opportunity to experience the F700 firsthand, offering insight into the performance, technology and capability behind JETOUR's first-ever pickup. The F700 is now available for pre-booking across JETOUR UAE's showroom network and online, ahead of its official regional introduction, with prices starting from Dh169,000 (excluding VAT).

For more information and future updates, visit www.jetouruae.com or follow @jetouruae on social media.