Jensen Huang has signalled that he is willing to return as Nvidia CEO, just five days after his exit.

In a statement, he said that he "would be honoured to return as CEO" if the board decides that it is in the company's best interest.

As part of a statement on X, he said he seen an "outpouring of calls from Nvidia’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers" who have asked for him to return as CEO.

Huang, stepped down as Nvidia's CEO on Thursday, after reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced AI chips to China.

"I created problems for the board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely," he said while adding that he is committed to cooperating with the board’s independent investigation.