Jeff Bezos sells nearly $2.5 billion worth of Amazon stocks

Amazon founder also plans to sell two million additional shares in his company.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, sold about $2.5 billion worth of stocks in his company this week, after off-loading a whopping over $20 billion worth of shares last year.

The richest man on earth also confirmed in a filing that he planned to sell two million additional shares in his company. Bezos, a formerly low-key businessman, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late. Stories about his relationship with Lauren Sanchez, a helicopter pilot, have been making the headlines.

There were also many stories about his recent divorce from MacKenzie Scott, who got a four per cent stake in Amazon as part of the split.

“The story is completely wrong and out of order," responded Bezos. "MacKenzie and I have had good, healthy, adult conversations about it. She is fine. The kids are fine. The media is having a field day." And the billionaire hit back specifically at the National Enquirer, which had run stories about his relationship with Sanchez. The paper was churning out the stories as “political retribution” for the Washington Post’s reporting on its connections with the Trump administration, said Bezos, who controls Washington Post.

Bezos started his relationship with Sanchez in 2018 and it surfaced in the open. And the Enquirer soon began focusing on the relationship, signing a whopping $200,000 contract with Michael Sanchez, Lauren’s brother. Michael recently sued Bezos and his security consultant charging them of defaming him by telling journalists that he had been the source of nude photos of Bezos that were leaked to the National Enquirer.

The rather colourful and complex relations between Bezos and the Sanchez continues to astound the tabloid press and those eager to hear new developments, but Amazon shareholders and employees are perhaps a worried lot.