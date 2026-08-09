Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Tower rises past half of Burj Khalifa’s height

Construction work on Jeddah Tower, which is set to become the tallest tower in the world upon completion, is progressing fast.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of Kingdom Holding, said the tower – which was named Kingdom Tower earlier – has “reached a height of 430 metres out of 1,000-plus metres.”

“I met with the work teams at Jeddah Tower and saw the progress in person. We have reached a height of 430 metres out of 1000+ m. Praise be to God, the work continues, and we will complete the tallest tower in the world,” said bin Talal.

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The company also announced that it had reached 106 levels and 430 metres height in its quarterly results report.

The construction of the Saudi tower currently reaches half of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest skyscraper, which stands tall at 828 metres.

In addition to Burj Khalifa, Marina 101, Prince Tower, 23 Marina, Elite Residence, Ciel Tower, The Address Boulevard, City Tower One, Almas Tower, Gevora Hotel, II Prime Tower, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai Tower 1, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai Tower 2, Emirates Tower One and The Torch have ranked among the world's tallest completed towers in the world, according to the Skyscraper Center.

Both Burj Khalifa and Jeddah Tower have been designed by the US-based architecture firm Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.

Jeddah Tower, according to Adrian Smith, will have a total built area of 530,000 square metres (5.7 million square feet).

The Jeddah Tower complex will have 59 elevators, including 54 single-deck and five double-deck elevators, along with 12 escalators. Elevators serving the observatory will travel at a rate of 10 metres per second in both directions. The project has seen delays since its launch in 2013 for various economic and political reasons. The tower also faced delays during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kingdom Holding said the construction of the Jeddah Tower had reached 106 floors with more than 300,000 cubic metres of concrete poured and around 6,400 workers at the site.