Japanese restaurant Tanuki launches special campaign with weekly discount offers

The Consumer Prices Index slowed to 9.9 per cent in August, the Office of National Statistics said. CPI for July had stood at 10.1 per cent, the highest level since 1982, fuelled by surging domestic energy bills and soaring food prices
Tanuki, a Japanese chain restaurant, announces the launch of a unique campaign for students. Tanuki plans to leg-up its rising presence on social media, especially on Instagram, by kicking off its exclusive campaign for students this September.
Encouraging budget-friendly opportunities, the campaign aims to inform students about the promo code on their Instagram page, which will be released every Monday and Friday. Students can avail the offers based on the weekly updates on the terms and conditions.
As part of maintaining and retaining effective customer relations, Tanuki has been successful in navigating the digital world, especially on Instagram. The 'social' element in the campaign helps it be sharable and scalable across the general social media too.
A dynamic and constantly evolving brand of Japanese and pan-Asian restaurants, Tanuki has its presence in more than 80 countries worldwide. The restaurant specializes in delectable cuisine and an innovative menu that appeals to a more diverse palate. Situated in the newly opened shopping and leisure mall, City Centre Al Zahia, this trendy restaurant has proven to be a popular choice for the residents of Sharjah.
Set in a fun, vibrant, and casual ambiance, Tanuki is perfect for friends and family gatherings, with fresh flavors, a welcoming atmosphere, and approachable pricing. The restaurant also has an elaborate cocktail menu to accompany the sumptuous dishes. Tanuki's interiors are impeccable, with a blend of pure Japanese tradition with the essence of modernity.
The Al Raha Lofts 1 project provides around 164 residential units, while the Al Raha Lofts 2 adds nearly 110 residential units within the Al Raha Beach area in Abu Dhabi
The Paris-based institution said demand growth is being stymied by Covid-19 lockdowns in China and slowing OECD economies
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the fund’s executive board members were “very positive” about the proposed “food shock window” when they met informally on Monday
Average rents in Dubai surged year-on-year to 24.8 per cent in August 2022, up from 23.7 per cent a month earlier, according to CBRE data
The dollar, which had earlier this week fallen against its major rivals in anticipation of slowing inflation, surged in early Asian trade.
This interim dividend was the result of the group’s divestment of 50 per cent equity interest in Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC.
The global robotics technology market size was valued at $62.75 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $189.36 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5 percent from 2020 to 2027.