Japanese restaurant Tanuki launches special campaign with weekly discount offers

The campaign aims to inform students about the promo code on their Instagram page, which will be released every Monday and Friday.

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 11:13 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 11:16 PM

Tanuki, a Japanese chain restaurant, announces the launch of a unique campaign for students. Tanuki plans to leg-up its rising presence on social media, especially on Instagram, by kicking off its exclusive campaign for students this September.

Encouraging budget-friendly opportunities, the campaign aims to inform students about the promo code on their Instagram page, which will be released every Monday and Friday. Students can avail the offers based on the weekly updates on the terms and conditions.

As part of maintaining and retaining effective customer relations, Tanuki has been successful in navigating the digital world, especially on Instagram. The 'social' element in the campaign helps it be sharable and scalable across the general social media too.

A dynamic and constantly evolving brand of Japanese and pan-Asian restaurants, Tanuki has its presence in more than 80 countries worldwide. The restaurant specializes in delectable cuisine and an innovative menu that appeals to a more diverse palate. Situated in the newly opened shopping and leisure mall, City Centre Al Zahia, this trendy restaurant has proven to be a popular choice for the residents of Sharjah.

Set in a fun, vibrant, and casual ambiance, Tanuki is perfect for friends and family gatherings, with fresh flavors, a welcoming atmosphere, and approachable pricing. The restaurant also has an elaborate cocktail menu to accompany the sumptuous dishes. Tanuki's interiors are impeccable, with a blend of pure Japanese tradition with the essence of modernity.

business@khaleejtimes.com