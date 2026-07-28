Japan-UAE Cepa signals shift toward long-term investment ties

The economic relationship between Japan and the UAE is evolving beyond its traditional foundations of energy trade, with long-term investment and strategic partnerships emerging as key drivers of growth.

The shift gained momentum with the conclusion of negotiations for the Japan-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) on March 5, 2026. The agreement, Japan’s first comprehensive economic partnership with an Arab nation, expands cooperation beyond tariff reductions to areas such as digital trade, services, intellectual property, customs procedures and government procurement.

The agreement comes as both countries pursue ambitious economic transformation agendas. The UAE continues its diversification drive through initiatives such as Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, while Japan is seeking deeper international partnerships that extend beyond conventional trade relationships.

The growing economic alignment is reflected in trade figures. According to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, non-oil trade between the two countries reached $20.3 billion in 2025, a 16.7 per cent increase from the previous year. The UAE also accounted for 39 per cent of Japan’s total trade with Arab and African nations.

Investment trends point to a similar trajectory. The UAE attracted a record Dh177.3 billion ($48.3 billion) in foreign direct investment in 2025, marking its fourth consecutive year of record inflows, according to UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2026 and the Ministry of Investment. Dubai’s D33 agenda aims to raise annual FDI inflows from an average of Dh32 billion to Dh60 billion by 2033.

Analysts say the changing nature of the UAE market is encouraging investors with longer investment horizons. The Cepa identifies advanced technology, logistics, cybersecurity, healthcare and education as priority sectors for future cooperation, creating opportunities for Japanese companies seeking stable, long-term growth markets.

“Japan has always approached investment with a long-term perspective,” said Tatsuya Suzuki, chief executive officer of Kasumigaseki Capital Mena. “We see the UAE not simply as a fast-growing market, but as a strategic partner whose stability, regulatory maturity and long-term economic vision create the right environment for sustained investment.”

Japanese-listed developer Kasumigaseki Capital, which has operated in the UAE since 2022, is among the companies expanding its regional presence. The firm has established its regional headquarters in Dubai and is advancing projects through its subsidiary, Kasumigaseki Properties Development.

Mohammad Khalifa Majid Alabbar Alfalasi, local chairman of Kasumigaseki Capital Mena, said the next phase of Japan-UAE relations would be shaped by the quality of long-term partnerships rather than the volume of capital flows alone.

“Japanese companies do not simply look for growth; they look for structural demand, regulatory certainty and institutions they can build alongside for decades,” he said.

As global investors become increasingly selective, the UAE’s stable regulatory environment, strategic location and long-term development plans are strengthening its appeal as a destination for patient capital, reinforcing a bilateral relationship that is becoming increasingly investment-led rather than trade-driven.