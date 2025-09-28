Italy’s golden legacy dazzles in the UAE: Master artisans redefine timeless luxury

From the golden streets of Vicenza to the avant-garde ateliers of Milan, Italy’s centuries-old mastery of jewellery and watchmaking came alive in the UAE.

Discerning collectors, buyers, and connoisseurs experienced a curated journey at the Italian Pavilion at the 56th Middle East Watch & Jewellery Show, held at Expo Centre Sharjah from 24–28 September.

Curated by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with CNA, and supported by Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Pavilion brought together 50 celebrated maisons alongside emerging talents.

Italy’s presence in the UAE underscores its central role in one of the region’s most dynamic luxury markets. Sales of jewellery products in the Emirates reached €3.1 billion in 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate of +3.8% through 2029. Within this expanding market, Italian artisans remain at the forefront, offering creations that unite artistic excellence with investment-grade value. From January to June 2025, Italian jewellery exports to the UAE totalled €712 million, reaffirming the enduring trust and admiration for Made in Italy.

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, said: “Italy’s approach to luxury is defined by its ability to honour centuries of craftsmanship while embracing modern innovation. The UAE, with its sophisticated market and appreciation for excellence, remains one of our most strategic partners. At the 56th Edition of the Middle East Watch & Jewellery Show, the Italian Pavilion creates an unparalleled opportunity for our companies to connect with buyers, reinforcing Italy’s leadership in the global luxury arena.”

In the fine jewellery segment alone, Italy’s exports to the UAE grew by 17% year-on-year, far outpacing the wider market. Italian brands have also introduced innovations such as lab-grown diamonds, advanced laser personalisation, and reproductions designed for frequent travellers who prefer not to carry high-value originals. Others are experimenting with rare materials such as pink coral, elegantly combined with diamonds and gold, demonstrating how heritage and modern creativity merge to set global trends.

This ability to evolve while staying true to artisanal roots is what makes Companies are equally active at B2B exhibitions, not only marketing their designs but also sharing the advanced machinery and layered techniques that underpin them. Such efforts highlight Italy’s dual role as both a guardian of tradition and a driver of innovation.

Italy’s strategy extends beyond exhibitions alone. An omnichannel approach ensures brands remain visible and connected across multiple platforms — from retail partnerships and e-commerce to bespoke commissions and private appointments. The UAE, with its digitally savvy and trend-setting consumer base, is the perfect stage for this approach. For Italian companies, it is not just about meeting demand but about shaping the direction of global luxury itself.

More than 600 Italian companies have already established a presence in the Emirates, viewing the market as both a strategic hub and a bridge to the wider region.