Italy's Eni signs cooperation accord with UAE's Adnoc

Companies to cooperate in promoting energy transition

Photo for illustrative purposes only. - KT file

By Reuters Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 4:49 PM

Italian energy company Eni has signed an accord with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (Adnoc) for cooperating in promoting the energy transition as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visits the UAE, state news agency WAM said.

Eni and Adnoc will work together to reduce new emissions, improve energy security and speed up low-carbon economic and industrial growth, WAM said.

Meloni met on Saturday with the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the two governments signed a declaration of intent on strategic cooperation, Italian government sources said.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also signed a declaration of intent over climate strategy with UAE climate envoy and designated president of the COP28 climate summit Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who last month pledged to lay out an inclusive and innovative roadmap to tackle global warming.