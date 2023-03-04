Italy's Eni signs cooperation accord with UAE's Adnoc

South Asian nation is facing a balance of payment crisis
Italian energy company Eni has signed an accord with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (Adnoc) for cooperating in promoting the energy transition as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visits the UAE, state news agency WAM said.
Eni and Adnoc will work together to reduce new emissions, improve energy security and speed up low-carbon economic and industrial growth, WAM said.
Meloni met on Saturday with the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the two governments signed a declaration of intent on strategic cooperation, Italian government sources said.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also signed a declaration of intent over climate strategy with UAE climate envoy and designated president of the COP28 climate summit Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who last month pledged to lay out an inclusive and innovative roadmap to tackle global warming.
The investment is expected to be around $700 million
Taxation Society meeting discusses various aspects of the law
'The company will make disclosures to the stock exchanges when required under applicable laws,' it said in a statement
Metaverse will become the most prominent tool for marketing food brands, founders say
Single largest transaction was a land deal for Dh168.28m
Pact aims to meet UAE customers’ demands in 2023
Experiment has revealed that the tool can be utilised to create malware code