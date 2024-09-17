What issues NRIs must keep in mind while investing in a new fund option

Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 6:36 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 6:46 PM

Question: Several market analysts are recommending investors to participate in new fund offers. I have some funds in India and my parents are also interested in making a safe and reliable investment. Can you throw some light on this product?

Answer: A new fund offer (NFO) is a scheme launched by an asset management company. The fund house offers a NFO for a category where it is not present in order to widen its portfolio. To illustrate, if an asset management company does not have a large or mid-cap fund or a multi-cap fund, it would launch a NFO for them.

Since the NFO is for an open-ended product, the scheme would reopen for subscription after the NFO period ends. Units are allotted at the prevailing net asset value. Investors are advised to deal with only SEBI registered mutual funds. Generally, investors should build a long term portfolio which includes fixed income securities and equities based on their risk appetite and long term goals. Investors should not subscribe to a NFO merely because it is available at a par value of Rs10. On the other hand, open-ended mutual fund schemes are preferable because in an existing scheme which has a track record, an investor can evaluate the portfolio and past performance.

Question: The tax department in India seems to be more tax payer friendly as refunds of tax are now being received expeditiously. Will this change of attitude continue and will litigation with the tax department abate?

Answer: The Finance Minister is very keen to ensure that the income-tax department adopts a fair and friendly attitude towards tax payers. This has resulted in almost 5.9 million first time tax payers filing their return this year. Almost 72 per cent of individual tax payers have accepted the new tax regime under which Rs700,000 of taxable income is not liable to tax, taking into account the rebate under section 87-A.

The balance amount is taxed at lower rates than provided under the old tax regime which may still be adopted by a tax payer at his option if he claims certain deductions. The Minister has exhorted tax officers to encourage voluntary compliance by tax payers and to take punitive measures only as a last resort. It has also been decided that correspondence with tax payers should be in simple language and devoid of legal jargon. It may be noted that Courts in India are also taking a strict view where tax officers are filing appeals to Courts despite the legal issue being settled by an earlier order of the Court in another case. Recently, the Bombay High Court imposed a fine of Rs.25,000 on a tax officer who had disregarded the earlier judgement of the Court.

H. P. Ranina is a practising lawyer, specialising in tax and exchange management laws of India. Question: The electronic sector has grown significantly in India in the last few years. However, this has increased the country’s dependence on import of components. Will this be a burden on the foreign exchange resources and increase the current account deficit? Also, the number of foreign tourists is stagnating due to the global slowdown. Are any steps being taken to promote India as a tourist destination? Answer: Electronics manufactured in India have increased to $105 billion in 2022-23 from $29 billion in 2013-14. Most of the mobile phones are now being manufactured in India and their exports have gone up dramatically. However, the government is conscious of the need to reduce dependence on import of components which are used in the manufacture of electronic gadgets. It has therefore allocated Rs400 billion for the electronics components manufacturing scheme which is now being implemented. The private sector is expected to invest around Rs820 billion which would result in these companies manufacturing components of the value of Rs2 trillion. This will substantially reduce the import bill. The government is also promoting the tourism industry which currently contributes 7.9 per cent of the GDP, which is expected to go up to 10 per cent of the GDP in the next five years. The Buddhist tourism circuit is being developed under the public-private partnership model whereby new destinations will be created which will promote inbound tourism. State Governments are actively participating in the promotion of tourism as it helps the economy of each State and contributes to growth in employment for its people.

