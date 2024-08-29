ISR Leadership Global Summit and Awards in London announced in Dubai

Aggregate net profits reached $14.8 billion during the quarter
The Individual Social Responsibility (ISR) Leadership Global Summit and Awards will take place on October 4, 2024, in London, and will bring together global leaders, philanthropists, and change-makers dedicated to promoting social responsibility at an individual level.
The event is set to The ISR Leadership team provided attendees with an overview of the key features of the upcoming summit, including speakers, panel discussions, and workshops.
The announcement was made at a press conference recently held in Dubai. Those attending included Dr Naresh Kumar Macherla, Founder and Chairman of ISR Leadership, along with Dr. Vishnun Rao Veerapaneni, Founder of Swasa Foundation; Vishnu Prakash Pungalia, Founder & Chairman of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited, India’s fastest-growing infrastructure development company; and M. Karunakar Reddy, a philanthropist popularly known as the Waterman of South India & Green Man of India. The event was also attended by representatives from sponsors, industry leaders, and media personnel from the UAE.
During the press conference, Dr. Macherla emphasized the importance of recognizing and promoting individual social responsibility as a fundamental component of global development and progress. He stated, “The ISR Leadership Summit and Awards will serve as a platform for fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and social activists from around the world.”
He added, “The ISR Leadership Global Summit and Awards is not just an event; it is a movement aimed at transforming the way we think about social responsibility. By focusing on the power of individual actions, we can inspire a collective effort to address the most pressing challenges facing our world today. Our summit in London will serve as a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change, bringing together like-minded individuals who are committed to making a positive impact.”
The press conference also provided insights into the London summit’s agenda. Attendees were introduced to the vision and mission of the event, which will include panel discussions on sustainable development, ethical leadership, and the role of technology in driving social change. Additionally, interactive workshops will offer participants practical tools and strategies for implementing ISR in their personal and professional lives. The ISR Leadership Global Summit and Awards in London is expected to attract a diverse audience, including business leaders, social entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and government officials. The event will culminate in the presentation of the ISR Leadership Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to individual social responsibility in various fields. More details on the nomination categories, process, and selection team will be revealed soon.
Other delegates spoke passionately about the essence and importance of individual social responsibility for societal benefit, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability. They highlighted how the ISR Leadership Global Summit provides an opportunity for individuals to take ownership of the changes they wish to see in their communities. Delegates expressed their gratitude for being part of this initiative and looked forward to the fruitful discussions and collaborations that will emerge from the summit.
As the countdown to the London summit begins, ISR Leadership continues to build momentum, serving as a powerful reminder of the impact individual actions can have in creating a better world. The organization remains committed to its mission of inspiring and empowering individuals to take responsibility for the well-being of their communities and the planet.
