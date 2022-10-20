Islamic Development Bank sells $1 billion sukuk

Tesla chief says he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that Tesla needed to cut about 10 per cent of staff
The Islamic Development Bank sold on Thursday $1 billion in Islamic bonds, a bank document showed.
The Jeddah-based multilateral lender sold the sukuk at 62 basis points over five-year US secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) mid-swaps, tightened from initial guidance in the mid-60s bps, the document showed.
The deal got more than $1.7 billion in demand, including $620 million in interest from lead managers.
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Dukhan Bank, Goldman Sachs, The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, JPMorgan, Mizuho , SNB Capital and Standard Chartered were joint lead managers.
Issuers in the Gulf, where bond sales have plummeted this year amid rising interest rates and choppy markets, have pounced on windows of opportunity to issue.
Arada Developments, the largest developer in Sharjah in the UAE, was also in the market with sukuk on Thursday, raising $100 million in a reopening of existing notes. Saudi Arabia raised $5 billion with sukuk and bonds on Tuesday. — Reuters
Tesla chief says he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that Tesla needed to cut about 10 per cent of staff
Public sector net borrowing stood at £20 billion, the second-largest September level on record, as decades-high inflation sees interest on debt repayments balloon
European stocks fell while Wall Street went from red to green after the open as investors weighed fresh company earnings and rising bond yields
The California-based company’s Android mobile operating system is by far the dominant player in India and is run on 95 per cent of all the country’s smartphones, according to research agency Counterpoint
Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett emailed employees on Thursday saying the company does not plan layoffs, according to a source who viewed the email
Prince Abdulaziz and his Chinese counterpart agreed to continue cooperation efforts to maintain stability in oil markets
The gain was supported by a rise in institutional and individual investors on the exchange, a trading uptick on ADX’s fast-growing ETF market, new listings and the introduction of an index created in partnership with FTSE Russell