Iraq says it will reconsider Opec membership if oil quota is not increased
The country is enduring a critical financial crisis on the back of the Iran war and a significant increase in its Opec quota is a must, a source told Reuters
- PUBLISHED: Thu 25 Jun 2026, 11:40 AM
Iraq will be compelled to consider all available options if its OPEC quota is not significantly increased, a senior Iraqi oil ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.
Iraq is enduring a critical financial crisis on the back of the Iran war and a significant increase in its OPEC quota is a must and should be treated with utmost seriousness, the source told Reuters.
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Separately, sources said Iraqi officials had considered leaving Opec, but the current plan is to remain a member and seek a higher quota.
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