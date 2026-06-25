Iraq says it will reconsider Opec membership if oil quota is not increased

The country is enduring a critical financial crisis on the back of the Iran war and a significant increase in its Opec quota is a must, a source told Reuters

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 25 Jun 2026, 11:40 AM
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Iraq will be compelled to consider all available options if its OPEC quota is not significantly increased, a senior Iraqi oil ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.

Iraq is enduring a critical financial crisis on the back of the Iran war and a significant increase in its OPEC quota is a must and should be treated with utmost seriousness, the source told Reuters.

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Separately, sources said Iraqi officials had considered leaving Opec, but the current plan is to remain a member and seek a higher quota.

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