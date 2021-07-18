Ipsen expands direct operations to Middle East and Africa

Ipsen Group reported net sales of over €2.5 billion, representing 3 per cent growth in sales in 2020 .

Ipsen inaugurated its first regional office in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), headquartered in Dubai, to kickstart direct operations and bring innovative treatments to serve unmet medical needs covering oncology, rare diseases and neuroscience in the region.

The opening of Ipsen’s regional headquarters in the Al Jalila Foundation Building at Dubai Healthcare City was attended by Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary of Health Regulations Sector at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Raja Rabia, Consul-General of France to Dubai and Northern Emirates, Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, professor Humaid Al Shamsi, president of the Emirates Oncology Society, representatives of the medical community, and Ipsen leaders.

Al Amiri said: “The UAE has emerged as a global pharmaceutical hub led by an exceptional healthcare and business infrastructure, and a strong legislative environment that supports innovative and international-standard healthcare enterprises. Ipsen’s commitment to investing in the UAE and the region, and its decision to open its regional headquarters here is a welcome step that further underlines our nation’s rich legacy of facilitating the regional expansion of multinational firms. We look forward to path-breaking therapies by Ipsen that will help the healthcare community further secure the wellbeing of our communities.”

In 2020, Ipsen Group reported net sales which exceeded €2.5 billion, representing 3 per cent growth in sales. The company continued to increase R&D investments reaching 15.6 per cent of net sales and has also made significant strides in building a rare disease franchise for the next decade

Rabia said: “The UAE and France enjoy a strong and long-standing relationship covering culture, business, education, healthcare and more. Over the years, French companies have contributed to the economy and gained from the opportunities offered by the country both at a national level and to expand to regional markets. We congratulate Ipsen on the opening of their new regional headquarters in the UAE and look forward to the positive impact this creates on the lives of patients as we continue to strengthen the friendship between our nations and build on the strong bilateral relations.”

Addressing life-threatening and underserved diseases through transformative medicines, Ipsen’s areas of expertise include Neuroendocrine tumors which is the second most prevalent gastrointestinal neoplasm after colorectal cancer1; prostate cancer, breast cancer, spasticity, and renal and hepatocellular cell carcinoma among others..

Khaled Elrefae, Head for Ipsen, Middle East and Africa Specialty Care Operations said: “The opening of our new office in Dubai is a milestone for our company. We look forward to building value through our global innovation in oncology, rare diseases and neuroscience, as we strive to contribute to the health and well-being of the people of the UAE, and the region, especially at a time when healthcare is top priority.”

