iPad mini wants to take center stage
Apple has just launched two new iPads, the ninth generation iPad and sixth generation iPad mini, aiming to solidify its lead in the tablet market. In particular, the iPad mini has gotten its fair share of fans, thanks to the big things it offers, all in a small package.
The iPad has become an essential tool in various scenarios — for ordering in restaurants, information in hospitals, etc — and for all its portability, the mini version brings even more flexibility, because it can be conveniently tucked in certain pockets. That also means you can bring this mobile form of creativity and productivity anywhere you go. A standard adult hand will have no problem clutching it while it rests on the palm.
The new iPad mini’s design takes cues from the latest others in the iPad range and, most notably, the iPhone 12 series. Its flat edges and curved corners give a solid feel, and it still retains its signature matte finish at the back. On top are the volume buttons and power key, which is also where Touch ID is located. During setup, the iPad mini will suggest two fingerprint scans so it will be easy to unlock whether it’s on portrait or landscape mode.
It only has one camera, which contributes to its minimalist appeal further. It’s a wide lens camera that has a 12MP sensor with Focus Pixels for sharper images and better low light performance.
The new iPad mini has the same processor as the iPhone 13, the A15 Bionic. Apple mentioned that this chip is capable of 50 per cent faster performance than other laptops. The revamped Neural Engine, which is key to implementing machine learning algorithms, is now capable of performing 15.8 trillion processes per second. Graphics are also up to 80 per cent faster, which is perfect for gaming.
There are two storage options, 64GB and 256GB, though 64GB is potentially quite low in today’s standards. But you do always have the option to save your files on iCloud. Four colors are available in space gray, pink, purple and starlight. It also has both Wi-Fi and cellular versions, and if you choose cellular, you’ll be able to enjoy super-fast speeds as it supports 5G, enabling you to download and share content faster.
It also works with Apple Pencil. The mini series first received Pencil support in its 2019 version, and since then it has contributed to making the device an even more appealing tool for users, whether for drawing, sketching, marking up or simply jotting down notes, the Pencil has really given a boost to the small device.
But aside from the productivity and creativity the iPad mini brings, it’s also a perfect tool for entertainment. It’s easy to bring around so users can enjoy watching movies or video chatting with someone anywhere they’d wish. The cellular option also broadens the reach of these activities.
To complement all these, Apple also integrated Center Stage on the iPad mini’s camera. The feature keeps you in focus even if you move around while chatting with someone, and when more than one person is on screen, it automatically adjusts so everyone is right in the middle. Apple also promises all-day battery life.
The iPad mini is available from Dh2,129, and will be generally available from September 24. — business@khaleejtimes.com
