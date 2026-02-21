Investor Rutger Janse expands influence across defence, aviation and global cinema

Investor and adviser Rutger Janse is steadily expanding his presence across some of the world’s most complex and relationship-driven industries, including defence, aviation and international film production.

Operating largely outside the public spotlight, Janse has built a reputation around selective deal-making and long-term positioning. His entry into the defence sector began during a visit to the United States, where introductions to established investors provided what he describes as a defining understanding of the industry’s true dynamics. According to Janse, defence investment is shaped less by transactions and more by political trust, credibility and alignment among stakeholders, creating barriers that few investors successfully navigate.