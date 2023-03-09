Investopia Conference 2023 discussions reach almost half billion people worldwide

The highest rental rates for both apartments and villas have been seen in Palm Jumeirah, with average annual rents reaching Dh260,467 and over Dh1 million respectively
Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE government in September 2021, has reinforced its partnerships and communication with the business and economic media outlets to ensure Investopia's latest developments about investment in the new economy's sectors are delivered effectively to global audiences.
During its annual conference on March 2 and 3 in Abu Dhabi, Investopia signed a Memorandum of Understanding with JC Media Group, the publisher of the specialised economic magazine Economy Middle East, to contribute to the coverage of the conference's work and investment activities.
In the presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, the agreement was signed by Badreya Al Maidoor, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, and Joe Chidiac, CEO of JC Media Group.
Media played an important and pioneering role in Investopia 2023 by conveying Investopia discussions and dialogues, during its annual conference or global business sessions, to the global audiences who are interested in business news and Investopia's latest updates about investments in the new economies.
Investopia conference 2023 sessions reached half a billion people worldwide through 400 tier 1 media pieces by TV, print and online media, viewed by 14 million people.
International media outlets covered Investopia news worldwide in many countries such as India, the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Korea, Egypt, Australia, Japan, Italy, Germany and Türkiye.
Investopia 2023 conference hosted a roundtable for the Emirates News Agency (WAM) entitled "Investment opportunities in the Media sector". The roundtable was held as part of WAM's media partnership with the global Investopia platform in the presence of a group of investors in the sector and media leaders.
Investopia conference 2023 focused on "Envisioning Opportunities in Times of Change" and three sub-themes: Envisioning Opportunities in Today's Economy, The Future of the Wealth of Nations, and Growth Opportunities in Times of Decarbonisation.
This year's conference included 35 sessions and roundtables and brought together more than 2,000 participants like, investors, government officials, thought leaders and entrepreneurs from more than 40 countries.
