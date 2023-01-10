Investcorp set to invest $1bn in GCC real estate over next five years

The four-day event boasts extensive international participation with 200 companies that represent 33 countries and top-notch manufacturers and suppliers; Customs and free zones chairman inaugurates SteelFab 2023
Investcorp, a Bahrain-based asset manager which counts Mubadala Investment Company as its biggest shareholder, on Tuesday announced that it is planning to invest up to $1 billion in the real estate market in the GCC over the next five years.
This follows Investcorp’s first real estate acquisition in Saudi Arabia. The investment is a new, state-of-the-art, 215,000 square feet temperature-controlled warehouse located in Dammam.This is the first $100 million-worth of real estate investments the firm is currently assessing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The Dammam warehouse is fully leased to Racking Systems Logistics Services Company, a third-party logistics company which serves the Saudi market in the temperature-controllaed warehousing and distribution segment.
The investment in the Dammam warehouse – which can store up to 32,000 pallets of goods – will bring the value of Investcorp’s global warehousing logistics investments to over $4 billion, representing approximately 42 million square feet of industrial space.
Hazem Ben-Gacem, co-chief executive officer of Investcorp, said Investcorp is a natural partner in this growth journey, and this acquisition leverages our global experience investing in the logistics sector – particularly in the US, Europe and India.
"This is the first in a series of investments we are planning to make in the near future – to invest $1 billion over the next five years,” he said.
Babak Sultani, head of GCC Real Estate at Investcorp, said: “Our first acquisition of a warehouse facility in the GCC expands on our recent activity in the region where we see long-term growth dynamics, particularly in the Saudi Arabian market. We have ambitious plans across diversified real estate sectors that support healthcare, education, entertainment, consumer goods, tech-enabled services, manufacturing, transport and logistics, and industrial services.”
Spot rates, which cover anywhere from 10 per cent to 40 per cent of ocean container shipments and are considered a key indicator of the industry’s health, are in free fall as recession looms and the pandemic-fuelled US import bubble deflates
Best performance since inception for the number of new member companies, equating to a 23% increase in annual company registrations over 2021
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid; Hopes of slower US interest rate hikes boost risk sentiment; Oil’s gain follows more than 8% drop last week
Ziraat CEO says state banks spearheading economic drive; No detail yet on expected size of capital increase for lenders; Confirms banks seeking clearance to pay dividends in 2023; Though expects sector’s profits to fall after bumper 2022