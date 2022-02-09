Investcorp leads $55m investment in NDR Warehousing

The UAE led all 50 countries in the Index in creating the best business conditions and in the area of digital readiness, a new category in the Index
Business20 hours ago
Investcorp, a global investment manager specialising in alternative investments, has led a $55 million investment in NDR Warehousing Private Limited, (NDR), one of the largest Indian warehousing platforms.
NDR’s well-diversified asset portfolio comprises 18 high quality logistics parks spread across over 8 cities including Chennai, Mumbai, the National Capital Region, Bangalore, Coimbatore and Kolkata. Over the next few years, the company is planning to double its portfolio from the current 11.6 million square feet as it expands into other cities such as Pune and Goa. Its portfolio has performed resiliently even during the Covid pandemic due to its high-quality tenant base and has a current occupancy rate of over 99 per cent.
Ritesh Vohra, partner and head of real estate at Investcorp India, said: “Given the strong fundamentals and attractive secular tailwinds, Investcorp has been actively investing in the Warehousing sector globally for many years now. In our experience, warehousing has been one of the few sectors to have demonstrated resilience and continued growth, despite the economic headwinds brought by the pandemic. This structured equity investment in India, backed by a robust operational portfolio, will provide our investors with an opportunity to invest in one of the attractive real estate growth opportunities, with what we believe are attractive risk-return metrics.”
Investcorp’s India real estate team invests in real estate projects located in top tier cities across the country. So far, the business has deployed $200 million through two funds across 26 projects. It has an established history in the senior structured credit space within real estate, with a focus on mid-market and affordable residential projects being developed by well-established developers.
N Amrutesh Reddy, managing director at NDR said: “We are excited to welcome Investcorp as a strategic and financial partner in our journey to become the pre-eminent warehousing platform in India. We intend to continue our aggressive growth plans nationally, underpinned by our strong execution capabilities and long-standing tenant relationships.”
Investcorp is also active in the mid-market private equity space in India and has invested across the consumer tech, healthcare, financial services, retail, SaaS, e-commerce, and technology sectors. Its investments over the last four years include Intergrow Brands, Bewakoof.com, Freshtohome, Zolo, InCred, Citykart, ASG, NephroPlus, Unilog, XpressBees, and Safari Industries. — business@khaleejtimes.com
The UAE led all 50 countries in the Index in creating the best business conditions and in the area of digital readiness, a new category in the Index
Business20 hours ago
In total, 52 per cent of Middle East CEOs plan double-digit investments in digital transformation
Business21 hours ago
Dubai authorities are now focused on improving market breadth and liquidity with a market maker fund and a Dh1 billion fund to encourage technology companies to list on the local bourse
Business21 hours ago
Newly-listed group reports 112.84% growth in annual net profit last year as economy improves
Business22 hours ago
Global industry leaders and power brands will explore and analyse the rapidly evolving role of the digital marketplace in the F&B ecosystem
Business22 hours ago
BitOasis now offers 36 tokens to its growing user base across all the markets it serves.
Business23 hours ago
Organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Ince, the legal workshop was attended by 73 participants representing various economic sectors
Business23 hours ago
The funds will be channelled towards strategic investments into innovative companies to help them scale and grow even faster.
Business1 day ago