Investcorp launches North America infrastructure investment platform

The UAE recently took the top spot in the Global Entrepreneurship Index 2022
Business1 day ago
Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced the launch of a private infrastructure investment business in North America. The new platform will apply the firm’s global expertise and track record in real estate and private equity to make investments in critical infrastructure companies and projects across North America.
Michael Ryder has joined Investcorp as a senior advisor to lead the infrastructure business. Michael has a long history of successfully investing in the private equity and infrastructure spaces, previously holding leadership positions at Morgan Stanley, Blackstone and OMERS Infrastructure. During his tenure at OMERS, Michael was responsible for deployment of almost $4 billion of equity in the renewable power, regulated utilities, midstream, and government services sectors. Michael has led teams responsible for all stages of the investment lifecycle from transaction origination, structuring and execution, asset management and value creation, through to successful exits.
“The launch of Investcorp’s North America infrastructure business builds upon our long history of success investing in private alternatives on behalf of our global client base, leveraging our strong and established experience in real estate and private equity. Infrastructure is a critical focus area as we see increased activity to upgrade the region’s aging infrastructure,” said Mohammed Alardhi, executive-chairman of Investcorp.
“This initiative will expand our range of capabilities, generate additional value for our clients and stakeholders and lead us steadily forward in our growth strategy. We are deeply impressed with Michael’s extensive experience and knowledge of the infrastructure space and look forward to welcoming him to our team.”
“I am proud to be joining the Investcorp team at this exciting time, especially as we anticipate a steady rise in infrastructure investment activity in North America during the next decade,” said Michael Ryder, senior advisor at Investcorp. “Investcorp has been a best-in-class alternative investment manager for 40 years, I look forward to contributing to the firm’s growth strategy by leading this important new initiative.”
Investcorp established its first Infrastructure investment business in the Gulf Cooperation Council region in 2019 through a strategic joint venture with Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI). The venture utilises Investcorp’s extensive investment expertise and market reach in the Gulf Cooperation Council, and ASI’s strong track record of investing in 120 social infrastructure projects during the past 20 years.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The UAE recently took the top spot in the Global Entrepreneurship Index 2022
Business1 day ago
LuLu Financial Holdings MD, who also helms the hospitality investment company Twenty14 Holdings, brings to his appointment considerable global and regional advisory experience
Business1 day ago
Dilmah hosts School of Tea Programme with over 300 participants.
Business1 day ago
Region’s largest shipping and integrated logistics company continues to deliver on its growth strategy, a critical enabler of ADNOC’s broader expansion plans.
Business1 day ago
DMCC attracts 665 new companies in first quarter of 2022 — the highest Q1 performance since 2002 inception
Business1 day ago
The dividend distribution will result in approximately 49.7 per cent of group’s net profit being paid out.
Business1 day ago
The historic transaction solidifies EFG Hermes’ unrivaled position as the region’s leading equity capital market advisor in FEM markets to both public and private sector corporations
Business1 day ago
The utility services provider’s shares jumped 21.7 per cent to Dh3.05 in the first couple of minutes of opening the trade
Business2 days ago