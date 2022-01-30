Investcorp announces sale of 10 UK Industrial and Logistics assets

Companies operating in Designated Zones often have refund positions in their VAT returns, and the administrative penalties imposed on such companies were automatically settled against the refund balance
Business2 days ago
Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, on Sunday announced that it has completed the sale of 10 UK industrial and logistics assets to three different purchasers, Kennedy Wilson, Realty Income and Investra Capital, for a combined total of £108.4 million.
The first sale to Kennedy Wilson comprised a portfolio of eight mid box industrial and logistics warehouses located in the established distribution markets of Doncaster, Leeds, Bilston, Glasgow and Motherwell, totalling 588,997sqft.
The second sale to Realty Income comprised a modern detached industrial unit located in Hull, totalling 270,388sqft.
The third sale to Investra Capital comprised a collection of manufacturing and distribution units located in Tamworth, totalling 201,309sqft.
Investcorp acquired all ten assets during the second half of 2017 for a combined price of £69 million and successfully implemented its asset management strategy, involving significant lease extensions and improvements in revenue across the assets. The firm launched a full marketing process in September 2021, resulting in a successful sale to three separate buyers in December 2021.
Since launching its European real estate business in 2017, Investcorp has invested approximately €1 billion into 80 properties across the UK, Germany, The Netherlands, Italy and Belgium.
Khulood Ebrahim, real estate product specialist at Investcorp, said the industrial and logistics real estate assets are essential for driving e-commerce and supporting supply chains, and we remain focused on investing in these sectors.
“We will continue to leverage our deep market expertise and history of successfully investing in real estate to identify attractive opportunities that align with our criteria and have the potential to create value for our clients,” she said.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
Companies operating in Designated Zones often have refund positions in their VAT returns, and the administrative penalties imposed on such companies were automatically settled against the refund balance
Business2 days ago
The packed schedule of talks will feature leaders from Amazon, Anghami, Polaroid, and many more
Business2 days ago
Inaugural summit hosted by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in partnership with the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation’s Global Agtech Innovation Expo to support the country’s National Food Security Strategy
Business2 days ago
Gold is expected to face similar dynamics in 2022 to those seen last year, with competing forces supporting and curtailing its performance
Business2 days ago
The latest virtual conference series will be hosted live on LinkedIn and Microsoft Teams between 24 January and 9 February.
Business2 days ago
Technology orientated asset management firm integrates with diversified professional services and investment management company to maximise potential for clients.
Business2 days ago
The 116-year-old group launched its first set of smart accessories products at the Swiss pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Business2 days ago
NSW is home to 4 of Australia’s top 10 universities, many of whom feature in the top 100 universities in the world and is also home to 37 per cent of the Australia’s medtech companies.
Business2 days ago