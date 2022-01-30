Investcorp announces sale of 10 UK Industrial and Logistics assets

Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, on Sunday announced that it has completed the sale of 10 UK industrial and logistics assets to three different purchasers, Kennedy Wilson, Realty Income and Investra Capital, for a combined total of £108.4 million.

The first sale to Kennedy Wilson comprised a portfolio of eight mid box industrial and logistics warehouses located in the established distribution markets of Doncaster, Leeds, Bilston, Glasgow and Motherwell, totalling 588,997sqft.

The second sale to Realty Income comprised a modern detached industrial unit located in Hull, totalling 270,388sqft.

The third sale to Investra Capital comprised a collection of manufacturing and distribution units located in Tamworth, totalling 201,309sqft.

Investcorp acquired all ten assets during the second half of 2017 for a combined price of £69 million and successfully implemented its asset management strategy, involving significant lease extensions and improvements in revenue across the assets. The firm launched a full marketing process in September 2021, resulting in a successful sale to three separate buyers in December 2021.

Since launching its European real estate business in 2017, Investcorp has invested approximately €1 billion into 80 properties across the UK, Germany, The Netherlands, Italy and Belgium.

Khulood Ebrahim, real estate product specialist at Investcorp, said the industrial and logistics real estate assets are essential for driving e-commerce and supporting supply chains, and we remain focused on investing in these sectors.

“We will continue to leverage our deep market expertise and history of successfully investing in real estate to identify attractive opportunities that align with our criteria and have the potential to create value for our clients,” she said.

