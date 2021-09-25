Invest in Sharjah to showcase Sharjah’s FDI potential at Expo 2020 Dubai
Invest in Sharjah has confirmed its participation at the Business Connect Center at Expo 2020 Dubai, where it will be hosting key discussions and specialised activities to promote the wide array of lucrative business and investment opportunities in Sharjah’s rapidly diversifying economy.
Key sectors that will be highlighted include culture and tourism, mobility and logistics, health and wellbeing, greentech, human capital and innovation, advanced manufacturing, and agri-food technology that have come under the spotlight over the past year. The entity will be hosting a discussion series on a variety of current and key topics, bringing public and private entities in the UAE and beyond together for exchanging ideas, and use the Invest in Sharjah platform for networking and matchmaking activities.
Earlier this year, Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, had confirmed that the investment agency is working to create ecosystems for specific sectors. “Over the past 50 years since the UAE’s formation, Sharjah has played a leading role in amplifying our nation’s global reputation as a leading destination for business, investment and innovation. The emirate’s resilient economy has displayed impressive growth in the past year, thanks to a generous government stimulus package, six specialised free zones offering world class opportunities, and an FDI-friendly regulatory framework, positioning itself well for the future.”
“The emirate of Sharjah has always stood behind responsible investments in all sectors; ones that promote inclusive and sustainable growth and enable human capital development. We are excited to leverage the connecting power of this world fair to hold dialogues with nations, business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs, to explore new paths and ways of investing in a future that is inclusive, sustainable and encourages innovation and creativity,” Al Musharrkh said.
Sharjah’s investor-friendly climate is supported by six world-class free zones that offer businesses and investors unrivalled competitive advantages, and the integrated business and licencing services offered by dedicated service agencies like the Sharjah Investors Services Center (Saeed) that enables individuals and entities to set up shop in the emirate in less than 24 hours. Invest in Sharjah will also turn the spotlight on the emirate’s nurturing entrepreneurial environment and the various training and business opportunities it continues to create for both established and emerging founders from the region and around the world.
