  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 06, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 15, 1447 | Fajr 05:10 | DXB overcast.png31.2°C

UAE: International Holding Company confirms it will not be selling Aldar Properties stake

The company currently retains a majority stake in Aldar Properties through its subsidiaries

Published: Thu 6 Nov 2025, 5:21 PM

Top Stories

Dh100-million UAE lottery winner reveals plans: Bring parents, buy island home

Dh100-million UAE lottery winner reveals plans: Bring parents, buy island home

Fans, fellow creators mourn Dubai influencer Anunay Sood after sudden death at 32

Fans, fellow creators mourn Dubai influencer Anunay Sood after sudden death at 32

Dubai: No plans to run Global Village all year-round, says top official

Dubai: No plans to run Global Village all year-round, says top official

International Holding Company confirmed on Thursday, November 6, that it has no intention of selling its stake in Aldar Properties PJSC. The company currently retains a majority stake in Aldar Properties through its subsidiaries.

The company confirmed that 'Aldar' represents a long-term strategic investment within its diversified portfolio, reflecting its continued commitment and firm confidence in the growing and sustainable real estate sector in Abu Dhabi.

Recommended For You

'Critical mistake': UAE diplomat says world collectively failed to stop Sudan coup

'Critical mistake': UAE diplomat says world collectively failed to stop Sudan coup

UAE strengthens renewable energy drive ahead of Adipec 2025

UAE strengthens renewable energy drive ahead of Adipec 2025

GFH Partners announces acquisition of Riyadh logistics asset

GFH Partners announces acquisition of Riyadh logistics asset

Japan to arm riot police with rifles in fight against bear attacks

Japan to arm riot police with rifles in fight against bear attacks

Zohran Mamdani's victory speech hits Bollywood frenzy in New York with 'Dhoom Machale'

Zohran Mamdani's victory speech hits Bollywood frenzy in New York with 'Dhoom Machale'

 

The statement said, "While International Holding Company continues to adhere to its overall strategy aimed at improving the portfolio and implementing well-considered exits, it has confirmed that it does not intend to sell its stake in Aldar Properties."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Aldar Properties is one of the leading real estate development companies in Abu Dhabi. Aldar continues to deliver exceptional value to shareholders, as well as actively contributing to the UAE’s economic diversification agenda.

Syed Basar Shuaib, CEO of International Holding Company, said: “We reaffirm the company’s strategy of its unwavering commitment to supporting Aldar, and we are confident that the company is capable of continuing its prominent role in shaping the real estate landscape in Abu Dhabi, and contributing effectively to driving sustainable development in the UAE.”

According to the statement: "This confirmation embodies the long-term investment philosophy of “Global Holdings”, and its strategic focus on sectors that effectively contribute to national economic growth and diversification."

The company also continues to follow a disciplined approach to capital allocation, focusing on value creation and achieving sustainable growth within its global investment portfolio.