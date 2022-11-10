International Development Bank of Iraq opens its first branch in Dubai

First nine months 2022 net profit increases 242% reaching Dh867 million as 14 new routes launched
Under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy, International Development Bank (IDB) – one of the top-ranking private Iraqi banks - has announced the opening of its first branch in Dubai.
The new announcement comes in line with the ongoing cooperation between the UAE and Iraq aimed at strengthening strategic economic bonds, noting that the trade volume between the two countries has exceeded $16 billion during the past few years, with an annual growth rate of 6%.
As a leading Iraqi bank, IDB strives to become an economic ambassador for Iraq in the region, ushering new opportunities for economic collaboration with the UAE, by enhancing economic relationships across all sectors, including energy, health, manufacturing, agriculture, services, tourism and real estate.
IDB Chairman Dr Ziad Khalaf said: “The UAE is Iraq’s top trade partner, while Iraq comes fourth in terms of Emirati trade volume. Opening the first official IDB branch in the UAE is a milestone that will surely enhance cooperation and collaboration between Iraq and several countries in the region, starting with the UAE.”
Khalaf also highlighted the importance of focusing on providing Emirati companies with the necessary financial support to invest and operate in Iraq to replicate the successful Emirati model, as this could have a transformational effect on the Iraqi economy and society.
“Iraq has witnessed major challenges and cataclysmic economic changes in the past decade. However, we always believed in our ability to turn these challenges into promising opportunities. This mindset drives our ongoing efforts to elevate the bank’s standards and services, while adopting a strict risk management approach and consolidating our organizational structure. Today, we’re proud to see the fruit of our hard work blossoming after 10 relentless years,” he added.
According to the World Bank, the UAE ranks among the top countries worldwide for Financial Inclusion, catering to the needs of a wide customer base through an all-encompassing portfolio of banking, financial and insurance services. The banking sector has played a major role in this privileged positioning, having enabled local and international banks to contribute to the growth and stability of the Emirati economy.
