Insurance summit to discuss latest trends in the industry

The Future of Insurance Summit is returning for its third edition in May, highlighting the latest trends and innovations in the industry. The exclusive conference, which brings together leading experts and decision-makers from the insurance sector from across the region, will focus on the latest trends and innovations shaping the industry today.

The theme for the 2023 edition of the summit is “Insurance 3.0: Embracing Digital Transformation for a Better Future.” The event will explore several core themes, including regulation and compliance, the insurtech ecosystem, the era of mergers and acquisitions, transforming insurance with AI and blockchain, automation, machine learning, and predictive analytics, insurance as pay-as-you-need, underwriting and real-time claims process, wearable technology, fraud detection and management, and customer-centric insurance. Leading minds from the national and international insurance industry, related sectors, start-ups and scale-ups will present their visions and innovations for new products, services and business models in the insurance industry.

In FOI 2023, pioneers and thought leaders of the industry will discuss where future developments will lead globally and nationally. Selected experts present new technologies and competencies around the opportunities and challenges of digitalisation for the insurance industry in short sprints. The new generation of insurance products, innovative services, new business models and international trends will be presented in short talks to provide new impulses and fresh know-how in the context of industry innovations and digitalisation.

The Future of Insurance 2023 is committed to building a platform as well as a community in the region to connect, inspire and promote digital transformation in insurance industry. Digital transformation has already shown its potentials globally, and in recent years the rise of insurtech and digital trends also have accelerated the transformation of insurance industry in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, especially with the strong catalyst of Covid-19. The Mena region is expected to be the next centre of insurtech innovation in the future, with countries such as UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and more exploring the way forward. It is reported that many insurers in the region are interested in adopting digital technologies into their businesses and operations. Digitalisation has become not only an option but also a necessity to meet changing customer needs and to keep future competitive advantages.

As the insurance industry continues to evolve, it is more important than ever to stay informed about the latest trends and innovations. The Future of Insurance Summit provides a unique opportunity to learn from industry experts and network with peers from around the world. You’ll meet with and learn from 200+ C-Suite and senior insurance executives who drive digital strategies, including those in digital, marketing, technology, product, claims, data, innovation, and operations.

“We are thrilled to bring back The Future of Insurance Summit for its third edition, and we are confident that it will be our best one yet,” said Nilesh Devadia, Director, Business Development, Khaleej Times. “With a variety of session styles and networking opportunities, the conference promises to give an engaging experience of learning, collaborating, and creating new connections to empower the insurance industry to innovate and thrive in the sector. With the support of our sponsors, partners, and attendees, we look forward to creating a truly valuable and memorable experience that will help drive the insurance industry forward.” The Future of Insurance Summit will take place in Dubai, UAE in May 2023. For more information, including registration details and the latest agenda, please visit the official website: https://futureofinsurancecongress.com/