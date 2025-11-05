Inside the UAE's new coffee renaissance: Would you pay Dh3,600 for a cup?

If there’s one ritual that captures the pace and personality of modern UAE life, it’s the coffee run. What began as a caffeine stop has evolved into something far bigger — a booming business ecosystem.

From artisan roasters and boutique cafés to high-tech home setups, coffee here isn’t just consumed — it’s curated, debated, personalised, and proudly showcased. With the market projected to grow 8.4% annually through 2029 and more than 8,800 cafés across the Emirates, the UAE’s coffee scene has shifted from trend to identity.

Today, consumers aren’t chasing convenience; they’re chasing community, craftsmanship, and authenticity and the brands that embody them. And increasingly, the obsession is moving homeward, as residents invest in premium machines and small-batch beans to recreate café-quality moments in their living rooms.

Connection Over Caffeine

For Ismail Al Farran, Regional Franchisee Owner at Black Sheep Coffee, success in the UAE’s coffee scene starts with authenticity and presence. “People aren’t just after a caffeine hit anymore,” he says. “They want to walk into a place that feels like a community – connected and real. With so many different cultures, cafés here become anchors for people’s everyday lives.”

For Black Sheep Coffee, boldness is the brand ethos — right down to its 100% Robusta beans in a market dominated by Arabica. “We didn’t show up to play it safe,” Al Farran explains.

“We know what we bring — the best beans, passionate baristas, and stores that feel more like creative spaces than cafés. We remember your name, your story, that care is part of our DNA.”

“The UAE’s coffee scene is being driven by curiosity, craftsmanship, and culture,” says Serkan Sagsoz, Head Coffee Roaster, Julith.

“People here don’t just want caffeine, they want meaning. Local brands are thriving by telling real stories and refining every detail of the experience.” From traceable beans to experimental brew methods, the focus has shifted from consumption to appreciation.

The industry’s momentum is also entrepreneurial — powered by founders scaling café concepts into full-fledged lifestyle brands. “We’re seeing not just more cafés, but more mature coffee brands with strong identities and communities,” notes Maria Pavani, Founder and CEO, Tres Marias Coffee.

“In five years, the UAE market has grown 8–10% annually. Culturally, coffee is part of everyday life — business meetings, social catch-ups, everything. It’s a natural connector.”

And then there’s the home-brewing boom — the tech-driven wave democratising specialty coffee. “The UAE has quickly become one of the most exciting specialty coffee markets in the world,” says David Gubbin, President, EMEA, Sage Appliances.

“People genuinely care about what’s in their cup. It’s not just caffeine anymore, it’s connection and taste. And people have realised one simple truth: great coffee just tastes better.”

New Coffee Rituals

Consumers today know their beans, understand roast profiles, and speak the language of pour-overs, cold brews, and single-origins, and as a result, they are expecting a lot more.

“Coffee is part of the culture here; it's part of everyday life,” says Al Farran. “Customers today know their coffee; they care about origin, roast, brew technique, and they want to feel more when they take that sip.” That demand has shaped menus built for connoisseurs. “We’ve got everything from V60 and Cold Brew to bold blends like Blue Volcano, Robusta Revival, and Love Berries,” he adds.

“These days, coffee is more than just a caffeine fix – it’s part of how people take care of their mind and body.” Black Sheep Coffee has even launched functional blends, formulated for Brain, Gut, and Beauty wellness. “Coffee should feel good and do good,” Al Farran notes.

“Every week, there’s a new café concept to explore,” says Pavani. “From minimalistic Japanese-inspired spots to experiential venues inside museums and co-working spaces.”

“I recently took my father to the Museum of the Future, where we were served coffee by robotic arms — a perfect reflection of how technology meets tradition here,” Pavani says. Just as meaningfully, coffee now sits at the center of holistic wellness routines. “After my morning gym session, I enjoyed breakfast and a cup of specialty coffee in the park — a grounding ritual that connects coffee to wellness and nature.”

The pandemic also reshaped habits. “Many people invested in espresso machines and began learning how to brew like baristas,” she adds, noting that the GCC home-coffee market has grown over 20% since 2020.

“We’re seeing a growing ‘slow life’ movement, where people value small daily rituals, choosing quality over speed.”

For some, the cup in hand reflects who they are and how they live. “Coffee has become a form of self-expression,” says Sagsoz. “It’s no longer just about the flavour — it’s about identity, ritual, and connection. Whether it’s a morning espresso at home or a flat white at your favourite café, people want each cup to say something about who they are.”

Coffee equipment sales have surged as residents invest in grinders, scales, milk frothers, and semi-automatic machines. Home counters now resemble mini-breweries.

“People here are having fun with coffee and that’s fantastic to see,” says Gubbin. “They’re not just drinking it; they’re exploring it.”

Curiosity, he says, is driving the shift. “They want to understand why a Colombian tastes different from a Kenyan, and how grind size or water temperature can change everything.” And yet, democratisation is key. “With the right gear, anyone from the wannabe barista to the never-wanna-be barista can enjoy better-tasting coffee, every day.”

Brewed by Tech

From new specialty blends to smart home brewing machines, innovation is changing how coffee is made and enjoyed. For Black Sheep Coffee, innovation is rooted in both experience and ethics. “From the way we source our beans to how we brew them, we’re constantly evolving – doing things better, smarter, and more sustainably,” says Al Farran.

The brand has invested in tech-led brewing equipment that tracks every cup to minimise waste and deliver quality control across stores: “Our machines track every cup poured, which means less waste, more consistency, and top-tier quality across all stores.”

And that mindset extends beyond machinery. Black Sheep was one of the first in the region to launch Functional Blends — coffees infused with wellness benefits like Brain, Gut, and Beauty boosters. “We didn’t keep it niche; it’s something you can add to the whole menu. These aren’t gimmicks — they're high-quality drinks crafted to surprise and delight.”

Sustainability sits at the core: responsible sourcing, eco-friendly packaging, dine-in options to reduce single-use waste, and branded reusable thermos cups for on-the-go customers. “We’re intentional about every step of our supply chain… offering glassware and mugs in-store and encouraging reusable cups to give guests a better, more conscious coffee moment.”

“Technology is reshaping every layer of the coffee world — from traceable sourcing and precision roasting to data-led brewing,” says Sagsoz. But Sagsoz emphasises that human artistry remains irreplaceable: “Innovation should never replace craftsmanship; it should amplify it. The best technology empowers roasters and baristas to bring each bean’s story to life with even more precision.”

Smart brewing has made the home coffee ritual more sophisticated and more accessible. “Technology is quietly changing everything and mostly for the better,” says Gubbin.

From farm-level improvements in yield and quality to smart machines calibrated for temperature, pressure, and extraction, the revolution spans every step.

“At Sage, our Four Keys Formula is rooted in the science of great espresso — stable temperature, consistent pressure, the right dose, and powerful steam.” The goal is simple: make precision effortless, whether you’re a novice or a connoisseur. “We don’t see technology as replacing the craft; it’s about amplifying it… great coffee should be accessible and taste amazing — whether you're a hands-on home barista or making a brilliant flat white in your pyjamas.”

Digital traceability platforms, AI-driven brewing technology, and online marketplaces are creating unprecedented transparency and efficiency across the coffee value chain. “Technology has made the entire coffee ecosystem more connected and efficient — from farm to cup,” says Pavani.

And it’s not just machines — social media is shaping a new culture of discovery, collaboration, and storytelling. “Social media is where trends are born, collaborations happen, and brands build direct relationships with their communities.”

“Technology is reducing human error and giving baristas more time to engage with customers. It’s enhancing connection, transparency, and creativity across the entire coffee chain,” she adds.

“Cafés aren’t going anywhere,” says Al Farran. “We love seeing more people brewing at home. It means customers are learning, exploring, and getting intentional about what they drink and that’s a win for everyone.”

Black Sheep Coffee has leaned into the shift, bringing its signature blends — Robusta Revival, Love Berries, and Blue Volcano — into the homes of fans across the country. But Al Farran is clear: cafés are still irreplaceable.

“You can’t recreate the feeling of walking into your regular spot, being greeted by name, or discovering something new on the board,” he adds. “So, whether it’s a bag of beans in your kitchen or a flat white in-store, we’re here for both.”

The Rise of a Two-Home Ritual

According to Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai welcomed 18.72 million international overnight visitors in 2024 — a 9% rise year-on-year. For a city built on global movement, that matters. Pavani sees this momentum continuing.

“In the UAE, out-of-home coffee culture remains dominant thanks in part to the city’s status as a global destination,” she says. “With this volume of tourism, café visits in malls, business districts, and leisure venues will continue to be very strong.”

At the same time, she notes a clear rise in at-home brewing as consumers become more knowledgeable and better equipped. For brands, succeeding in this hybrid era means being discoverable online, tapping into aggregator platforms to expand reach, and staying responsive — constantly innovating, listening, and evolving with customer taste and behaviour. “As beans and equipment become more accessible, and social media educates consumers about brewing, more people are embracing rituals at home.”

For some, the shift is less a transition and more a merging of worlds. Sagsoz puts it simply:

“Café culture will continue to lead, but home brewing is quickly catching up. The future is hybrid – cafés will inspire, and homes will recreate.”

Brands that win, he says, will be those that educate, connect, and stay authentic, meeting consumers wherever they choose to brew.

“Both are going to keep growing, but in different ways,” says Gubbin. “Cafés are where people connect, learn, and get inspired. But the at-home side is catching up fast.”

The brand’s role, he says, is to bridge the gap. “The café inspires the home setup, and the home setup keeps the café experience alive every morning,” he adds. “Once you’ve had truly good coffee, there’s no going back and that’s exactly what’s driving this whole movement. It just tastes better.”

Would You Pay Dh3,600 for a Cup?

Julith, Dubai’s homegrown specialty coffee destination, has officially begun serving the world’s most valuable coffee — the legendary Nido 7 Geisha. The brand made global headlines in August after acquiring this micro-lot at a record Dh2.22 million ($604,080) during the 2025 Best of Panama Auction, the highest price ever paid for auction coffee.

Produced in extremely limited quantities and grown under exceptional micro-climatic conditions, Nido 7 Geisha represents decades of elite craftsmanship. It achieved an unprecedented 98-point score at the prestigious Best of Panama competition with six judges awarding a perfect 100, a near-impossible feat in specialty coffee history.

Julith has reserved part of this historic lot exclusively for the Dubai Royal Family and is now offering the rare coffee to the public by the cup or through an exclusive Panama Geisha Experience — a guided, immersive tasting for up to four guests.

The Experience

Each session explores the journey of Nido 7 — from the high-altitude terroir of Panama to precision roasting and brewing techniques that unlock its rare floral aromatics, vibrant acidity, and exceptional depth. One cup of Nido 7 is included per session, with additional cups available on request. Guests may also opt to enjoy the coffee à la carte. (Priced at Dh3,600 per cup).