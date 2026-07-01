Inside Amazon's Prime Day: Powering one of the biggest shopping events of the year

Prime members enjoyed additional ways to save including instant bank discounts and flexible payment terms, all with the fast, reliable delivery

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As this year’s Prime Day on Amazon.ae draws to a close, millions of products were made available to Prime members - from electronics and fashion, to beauty, everyday essentials, home and kitchen, Amazon Devices, Amazon Bazaar, as well as deals from Amazon US, UK, and Germany through the Amazon.ae Global Store. In addition to deep discounts from top brands, Prime members enjoyed additional ways to save including instant bank discounts and flexible payment terms, all with the fast, reliable delivery that customers expect from Amazon. While Prime Members enjoyed the sale event through deals and fast deliveries, behind the scenes, meticulous planning, investment, and innovation went into ensuring that Prime Day 2026 was ‘a big deal’.

Across the UAE, Amazon continues to invest in advanced logistics solutions, transportation services, and a growing network of delivery partners that enable orders to reach customers quickly and accurately. "Throughout the year, we invest in expanding our fulfilment network, increasing capacity and enhancing our technology so that we're ready to deliver a seamless shopping experience to Prime members during Prime Day", says Prashant Saran, director of operations, Amazon Middle East, Africa and Turkey. “With safety at the heart of our operations, we are constantly innovating through both technology and process improvements, finding new ways to make our sites and network smarter and more efficient. We continue to put our people at the center of these innovations by simplifying workflows, reducing repetitive tasks, and creating a safer, more convenient working environment for our associates, allowing them to focus on activities that add the greatest value."

Keeping up with the latest customer trends

This year’s preparations for Prime Day reflect changing shopping habits among UAE customers, many of whom now plan purchases around major sale events. According to Amazon's latest HarrisX research, 44 per cent of UAE shoppers compare prices before making purchases around major sales, 37 per cent prepare shopping lists in advance, while one in three deliberately delays buying certain items until discounts become available. Nearly three in ten say they rarely pay full price if they know a sale is approaching.

"Shoppers continue to expect a wide selection, great value and dependable delivery," says Prashant. “With so many of them choosing to purchase during busy shopping periods like Prime Day, our fulfillment operations network is designed to scale efficiently while maintaining the fast, reliable delivery experience that customers love about Amazon.”

Technology at the core of the delivery promise

Speed and convenience sit at the heart of Prime, and during Prime Day that means members can get millions of products fast. “Life in the UAE moves fast, and our customers expect us to match that pace - that's why we're focused on delivering thousands of products straight to their doorsteps in just a few minutes through Amazon Now, with Rush 2-hour and Same-Day delivery options available as well”, says Prashant.

Across its fulfilment centres and delivery network, Amazon uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to forecast demand, optimise inventory placement, and improve routing efficiency. The technology is particularly important for Amazon Now, Amazon's ultra-fast delivery service, which enables Prime members to receive thousands of everyday essentials within minutes.

Keeping its people at the center of its innovations, Amazon's technology is built to simplify work and create more ergonomic, safer workspaces. Powered by micro fulfilment centres, Amazon Now ensures the right inventory is positioned accurately. "We use AI to determine which products should be stocked in proximity to which community, optimise replenishment throughout the day and continuously improve product placement across our network," explains Prashant.

“AI also plays a key role in accurately calculating every step of the fulfilment journey - from preparing an order for dispatch to selecting the most efficient delivery route. So that we can provide customers with reliable delivery estimates while ensuring deliveries are completed safely," he says.

Working together for a stronger future

Amazon has also entered a series of public and private sector partnerships, that bring inventory closer to customers. These include collaborations with 7X, GMG, and Lulu Group in the UAE, combining Amazon's technology and logistics capabilities with existing infrastructure to support faster, more efficient deliveries across the country.

Leveraging existing infrastructure as hyperlocal micro fulfilment centres has enabled Amazon to not only accelerate last mile delivery but also support sustainable urban development goals by reducing driving distances and traffic congestion on the roads.

Amazon’s network also includes dozens of small and medium-sized enterprises, operating as delivery partners, and playing an important role in extending reach across the UAE.

The best of Prime

The operational investments also support the value proposition behind the Prime membership on Amazon.ae. According to the HarrisX research, 94 per cent of UAE shoppers value free delivery as one of the most important membership benefits, while 92 per cent prioritise fast delivery, and 90 per cent value access to exclusive deals and discounts.

"Prime Day is our biggest celebration of Prime members, but the value of Prime extends throughout the year," says Prashant. "Our focus is on making customers' lives easier every day by combining savings, convenience, and fast delivery within a single membership."

For only Dh16 per month, Prime members in the UAE receive benefits including free Amazon Now delivery on eligible orders, free Same-Day delivery, Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Deliveroo Plus Silver, Cafu fuel delivery and a range of other shopping and entertainment benefits.

As consumers increasingly look for both value and convenience, Prime Day is testament to Amazon’s advanced technology, talented people, world-class infrastructure, and operational expertise that make fast, reliable delivery possible - long before the first Prime Day order is placed.

Prashant closed with: “As the UAE's online retail landscape evolves further, our continued investment in local infrastructure, technology, people, and partnerships underpinned by an unrelenting focus on safety, reflects Amazon’s long-term commitment to serving Prime members, and all Amazon.ae customers, across the country - making fast, reliable delivery not just a Prime Day promise, but an everyday one.”