Innovative concept: The smart lens that could replace your phone

For decades, the story of technology has been one of shrinking devices — from room-sized computers to smartphones in our palms. Now, XPANCEO wants to make them disappear altogether. The Dubai-based deep tech startup is developing the world’s first 'invisible' smart contact lens, capable of blending artificial intelligence, augmented reality (AR), and advanced biosensing directly into the human eye.

Recently, XPANCEO closed a $250 million Series A round at a $1.35 billion valuation — the largest Series A ever raised in the UAE and Mena, the biggest globally in AR/VR and wearables, and among the top three hardware rounds in history.

Roman Axelrod, Founder of XPANCEO, calls it more than a breakthrough in optics or computing — it’s a redefinition of human interaction with technology.

“Unlike smartphones or wearables, which interrupt our interaction with the world, smart contact lenses integrate directly with our senses,” says Axelrod.

“They don’t replace other devices, they transform how we use them. Just as smartphones didn’t eliminate PCs but changed our behavior, smart lenses will open a new layer of interaction with the world around us.”

Over the next decade, XPANCEO envisions smart lenses evolving from lab prototypes into practical, everyday tools. Their earliest use cases may emerge in sectors like healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and mobility — where real-time, hands-free information can save lives or increase efficiency. Eventually, these lenses could become a mainstream interface — “a natural, almost invisible extension of ourselves,” Axelrod says.

Out-Innovating Big Tech

In a market dominated by tech giants — Apple, Meta, Google — all pouring billions into mixed reality and wearables, XPANCEO is deliberately taking a different path. “While the big players are focused on smart glasses and headsets, we’re building an alternative — not by adding more devices, but by consolidating them into one,” Axelrod explains.

“Our contact lens eliminates intrusiveness, fatigue, and complexity. It’s always on, always available, and seamlessly integrated into your vision.”

That minimalist philosophy, he argues, is precisely XPANCEO’s advantage. The company doesn’t aim to compete head-on with existing hardware; instead, it’s creating a new interface category — one that could make current wearables feel obsolete. “We don’t see ourselves as just another competitor,” says Axelrod. “We’re a pioneer and potentially, a future partner for the world’s largest tech ecosystems.”

XPANCEO’s technological roadmap reads like science fiction and yet, the company has already built 20 working prototypes. These include lenses with integrated microbatteries, biosensors, intraocular pressure (IOP) monitoring, and AR display capabilities. The company’s next major milestone: merging all these components into a unified lens by the end of 2026.

“This capital allows us to accelerate integration and testing,” says Axelrod. “We’re expanding our R&D capacity, bringing in world-class scientists and engineers, and scaling our labs for advanced research and pre-clinical testing.”

Over the next two years, XPANCEO aims to complete pre-clinical trials for individual components, advance to human trials for the full lens, and set up limited B2B production. “Deep tech development at this level is resource-intensive,” Axelrod admits. “But we’re building something that has the potential to redefine how billions of people interact with the digital world.”

With technology that literally touches the eye, regulation, privacy, and ethics are not afterthoughts — they’re foundational. “Smart contact lenses introduce a new level of responsibility,” Axelrod says. “Because the device interacts directly with the body, we treat privacy and safety as integral to our design philosophy.”

XPANCEO is developing built-in security systems that use the user’s own biosignals — such as ocular patterns as a natural authentication layer.

“Only the rightful user can access the device or its data,” Axelrod explains. The lenses will also incorporate AI-driven safeguards to ensure compliance with global regulations and to prevent misuse without limiting functionality.

Importantly, XPANCEO plans to certify its lenses as medical devices. “All personal and health-related data will meet the strictest international medical protection standards,” Axelrod notes. “We’re not just inventing a new device, we’re defining how such technology should ethically coexist with humanity.”

Looking ahead, XPANCEO will be presenting its prototypes and vision at the 45th edition of GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai, from October 13–17, offering a glimpse of the next frontier in personal technology.