When everyone has AI, what becomes the real advantage?

A question I am hearing more often from founders is not whether they should be using AI. That decision has already been made. The harder question is what happens to their advantage when every competitor, in every market, has access to the same capabilities they do.

It is a fair question, and an increasingly urgent one. We are fast approaching the point where saying a company "uses AI" will mean about as much as saying it uses the internet. The technology is moving too quickly, becoming too accessible and embedding itself too deeply into everyday business for access alone to set anyone apart. Very soon, almost every serious company will be able to produce sophisticated analysis, build software faster, create high-quality content, operate across languages and automate large parts of its operations.

For most of modern business history, capability was expensive. Building a serious company meant assembling specialists across technology, research, design, marketing, finance and communications, and that naturally favoured organisations with capital, networks and the ability to hire at scale. In more than 25 years of building and investing in companies, I have seen how often that gap decided who won. A brilliant founder with a small team was usually competing against organisations that could simply afford to do more.

AI is dismantling that gap. A founder today can research an unfamiliar market, prototype a product, interrogate data, prepare investor materials and communicate internationally at a level that would have been almost impossible for a small team only a few years ago. I do not see this as technology replacing human capability. I see it as technology distributing capability far more widely than ever before. And when a scarce capability becomes widely available, its value does not disappear. It moves.

Writing is a simple example. I used to take real pride in a well-written email: the right words, a clear argument, an understanding of how tone could change the response. Today I rarely receive a badly written email. AI has raised the baseline so dramatically that almost anyone can communicate professionally. That is genuine progress, but it also means polished writing tells me far less about the person behind it than it once did.

The same shift is coming to almost every area of knowledge work. When everyone can produce competent analysis, the advantage belongs to whoever asks the better question. When everyone can generate ideas, it belongs to whoever recognises which idea deserves to survive. When everyone can build faster, speed stops being enough, and knowing what to build, for whom and why becomes far more valuable.

This is why I think much of the debate about AI and jobs is looking at the wrong end of the problem. We spend a great deal of time asking which human skills AI will make less valuable. Business leaders should be asking which human qualities it is about to make considerably more valuable: judgement, taste, leadership, trust, relationships and, above all, the ability to identify which problems are actually worth solving.

For entrepreneurs, this creates a paradox. AI will lower the barrier to starting a company while raising the standard required to build a successful one. If ten people can now attempt what only one had the resources to pursue before, we should expect an explosion of experimentation and new business models. But we should also expect much tougher competition, because everyone has access to the same leverage. Having AI will not be the strategy. Execution will be the strategy.

That has implications well beyond individual companies. If the technology itself is globally accessible, then the places competing for the next generation of founders cannot rely on offering access to it. Their advantage will come from everything around it: infrastructure, regulation, capital, talent, connectivity, market access and an ecosystem that helps founders turn ideas into businesses quickly.

This is where I believe the Gulf has a real opportunity. The region is not simply adopting the technologies shaping the next industrial era. It has the chance to design business environments around them from the beginning. The UAE has already shown what is possible when infrastructure, policy and ambition move in the same direction. At Innovation City in Ras Al Khaimah, that is exactly the thinking behind what we are building: an environment where AI and technology founders are surrounded by the people, partners and support that help them turn abundant capability into a real advantage.

For founders, this changes the question they should be asking. It is no longer "How do I get access to AI?" That answer is already on their laptop. The more important question is: "What do I see that others do not, and what am I uniquely placed to build?"

The winners of the AI economy will not necessarily be the companies with the most sophisticated tools, because those tools will soon be everywhere. The real divide will be between organisations that use AI to produce more of what already exists and those with the judgement, ambition and imagination to create what does not.

When intelligence becomes abundant, knowing what deserves to be done with it becomes the scarce resource. For founders, the challenge is to develop that judgement. For the ecosystems competing to attract them, the challenge is just as clear: do not just give companies access to intelligence. Give them an environment where they can put it to work.