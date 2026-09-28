When crypto becomes a company asset: The tax and accounting questions web3 founders cannot ignore

As digital assets move from personal wallets into corporate treasuries, UAE Web3 businesses are facing a new set of questions. The technology may be fast, but the tax and accounting treatment is not always straightforward.

Companies are now receiving stablecoins from customers, holding tokens in treasury, paying expenses through wallets and transferring digital assets between founders, operating companies and related entities.

On-chain, these transactions may look simple. In the accounts, they can mean very different things.

Take a transfer of Dh500,000 worth of USDC into a corporate wallet. The blockchain can show the amount, time and wallet addresses with complete accuracy. What it cannot show is the reason for the transfer.

Was it customer revenue? Shareholder capital? A loan? An investment? Or simply a movement between two wallets owned by the same company?

That distinction is important because the tax treatment depends on the commercial reality behind the transaction, not simply what appears on the blockchain.

The payment method does not change the business transaction

One common area of confusion is the assumption that receiving payment in crypto somehow changes the nature of the underlying transaction.

In most cases, it does not.

If a UAE software company provides Dh100,000 of development services and receives payment in USDC instead of through a bank transfer, it is still earning revenue from software development. Only the method of settlement has changed.

This becomes particularly important when looking at VAT, corporate tax and financial reporting.

The same principle applies to digital assets held by the company. USDC received from customers, Bitcoin held as a long-term treasury investment and tokens purchased for active trading may all appear in the same wallet, but they serve very different purposes.

Simply classifying everything as “crypto” is not enough.

Where founder flexibility can create problems

Many Web3 businesses start informally, and that is understandable. A founder may already have personal wallets or exchange accounts, pay network fees personally or move tokens into the business when needed.

The problem comes later, when the company grows and those transactions need to be explained.

A transfer from a founder to the company could be share capital, a shareholder loan, reimbursement of expenses or the sale of an asset. Each has different accounting and potentially different tax consequences.

There is also the question of ownership. Controlling a private key does not automatically prove that an asset belongs to the company. If digital assets appear on a company’s balance sheet, there should be proper records supporting that ownership.

This becomes even more important when assets move between related companies, where transfer pricing and intercompany documentation may also come into play.

Free zone status is not a blanket 0 per cent tax answer

Another misconception is that having a UAE Free Zone licence automatically means all income is taxed at 0 per cent.

The Qualifying Free Zone Person regime is conditional. The company’s actual activities, counterparties and sources of income still matter.

A software developer accepting stablecoins, a company holding Bitcoin in treasury, a proprietary trader and a blockchain consultancy may all describe themselves as “crypto businesses”. Their tax treatment, however, can be very different.

This is where the UAE Web3 sector is entering its next stage of maturity.

The key questions are becoming less about whether a transaction can happen on-chain and more about whether the business can clearly explain it afterwards.

What does the company own? Why does it own it? How did it acquire it? And how has it been reflected in the accounts and tax treatment?

Once crypto becomes a company asset, those questions are no longer administrative details. They become part of the credibility of the business itself.