The new playbook for regional growth and expansion

One of the most interesting conversations I have with founders is not about whether they want to enter the Middle East. Increasingly, that decision has already been made. The more difficult question is how they should build a presence that allows them to compete across the region without losing the speed and focus that made them successful in the first place.

For decades, international expansion followed a familiar playbook. A company would establish itself in one market, build local relationships, understand the regulatory environment and then repeat the process in the next country. That model made sense when markets were more fragmented and companies needed a physical presence to operate effectively. But technology has changed the economics of expansion. A company can now develop a product in one country, raise capital in another, serve customers across several markets and build partnerships across an entire region without having to recreate its entire organisation in every location.

This does not make geography less important, it makes the choice of geography more strategic.The question for an ambitious company is no longer simply where it can sell. It is where it can build the strongest platform for growth.

That distinction matters particularly for technology companies. An AI, robotics, Web3 or gaming company looking at the Middle East is not simply looking for customers. It is looking for talent, infrastructure, capital, regulatory clarity, technology partners and relationships that can help it move faster. When those capabilities exist within a connected ecosystem, the company can spend less time navigating fragmentation and more time building its business.

This is why I believe the next phase of regional competition will be about much more than attracting companies. It will be about creating environments in which companies can become regional leaders.

A strong regional base should do more than provide a licence and an address. It should give a founder access to the people, infrastructure and relationships that become increasingly important as the company grows. It should make it easier to meet the right investor, find the right partner, recruit specialised talent, test a new technology and reach new markets. In other words, it should reduce the distance between a company's ambition and its ability to execute on it.

The UAE has been particularly successful in building this kind of environment. Its position between major global markets has always been an advantage, but connectivity alone is no longer enough. The country's investment in infrastructure, technology, talent and innovation is creating a platform where international companies can establish themselves while looking beyond the UAE itself.

That is also the opportunity we see at Innovation City Ras Al Khaimah. Our ambition is not simply to give technology companies another place to establish a business. It is to create an environment where founders can build the capabilities they need to compete, connect with the wider UAE and use that foundation to pursue regional and international growth.

For founders, this changes the way the decision should be approached. Choosing where to establish a company is often treated as an administrative exercise: What is the cost? How quickly can I incorporate? What are the requirements?

Those questions matter, but they are only the beginning.

The more important question is: What can this environment help my company become?

That is the question I believe will increasingly shape where ambitious companies choose to build. Regional leadership will not necessarily belong to the companies that enter the most markets first. It will belong to those that understand how to build the right foundation, surround themselves with the right ecosystem and use that foundation to move with greater speed and ambition.

The Middle East is becoming one of the world's most important environments for companies looking to scale across emerging markets. The opportunity for founders is no longer simply to enter the region. It is to build from it.

And for the ecosystems competing to attract them, the challenge is equally clear: do not just give companies a place to operate. Give them a place from which they can lead.