The New Oil: AI infrastructure, data centres and the next era of global power

For most of the 20th century, the nations that controlled energy infrastructure controlled the global economy. Oil did not simply power machines. It determined geopolitical influence, shaped trade relationships, and defined which countries led and which ones followed.

Artificial intelligence is following the same pattern. But unlike oil, it is not buried beneath the ground waiting to be discovered. It is being built - right now, by those with the foresight to understand what they are actually constructing. At Innovation City, we are building inside that moment - and what we see from here makes the stakes very clear.

The layer that everything runs on

There is a distinction that most business conversations about AI still miss. The focus tends to land on applications - the tools, the chatbots, the automation, the efficiency gains. These are real and valuable. But they are not the asset.

The asset is the infrastructure beneath them.

AI infrastructure - the compute clusters, the data centres, the energy systems powering them, the connectivity binding them together, and the regulatory frameworks governing them - is the layer that everything else depends on. Whoever owns that layer does not simply participate in the AI economy. They set its terms.

This is precisely the dynamic that played out with oil. The countries that extracted and refined it held structural power over those that simply consumed it. The same logic is now reasserting itself in the digital age, and the implications are just as profound. It is why Innovation City was built not as a home for AI consumers, but for the companies laying the infrastructure itself.

No natural scarcity, real barriers

Oil was scarce by nature. AI infrastructure is not. But it has barriers of its own and they are significant.

Building serious AI infrastructure requires massive capital investment. It requires stable and abundant energy. It requires regulatory environments that can move with the technology rather than against it. It requires talent pipelines, research ecosystems, and the kind of long-term institutional commitment that most organisations struggle to sustain.

These barriers mean that the gap between those who build AI infrastructure and those who consume it will widen over time, not narrow. The countries and ecosystems that move early, that make the hard investments now, before the value is universally understood; will be the ones writing the rules when the rest of the world catches up. This is the conviction behind every decision we make at Innovation City: that being early, and being serious, is the only position worth occupying.

Geopolitics is already shifting

This is not a future scenario. It is already happening.

The competition for AI compute capacity, semiconductor supply chains, and data centre dominance is reshaping alliances, trade policy, and foreign direct investment flows in real time. Nations are treating AI infrastructure as a matter of strategic sovereignty - not simply economic opportunity. Export controls on advanced chips, investments in domestic compute capacity, and the race to attract AI companies and talent are all expressions of the same underlying reality: governments understand that AI infrastructure is power.

From where I sit at Innovation City, the founders arriving to build in this space are not chasing trends. They are making long-term infrastructure bets - and they are choosing their environments with the same rigour they apply to their technology decisions. The question for every nation, every city, and every business ecosystem is the same: are you building the infrastructure, or are you dependent on someone else's?

The governance dimension

There is a third dimension to AI infrastructure that is often overlooked in the rush to deploy: governance.

Infrastructure without accountability is liability. As AI systems become embedded in financial services, logistics, urban management, and critical national systems, the frameworks governing data sovereignty, ethical deployment, and regulatory oversight are not secondary concerns. They are foundational ones.

The ecosystems that get governance right will attract the most serious builders. Not because compliance is attractive, but because certainty is. The companies and investors building AI infrastructure at scale need to know that the rules are clear, credible, and stable. Where that confidence exists, capital and talent follow. It is a standard Innovation City Ras Al Khaimah has set for itself - and one we see influencing the decisions of the founders who choose to build here.

Responsible AI infrastructure is not a constraint on ambition. It is the condition for it.

The window is narrowing

Oil took decades to become the defining strategic asset of the 20th century. AI infrastructure is moving on a fundamentally different timescale. The positions being established today - in compute capacity, in ecosystem depth, in regulatory credibility - will compound rapidly and become increasingly difficult to reverse.

Working at Innovation City, at the intersection of emerging technology and ecosystem development, I see this dynamic playing out in real time. The founders and companies building serious AI infrastructure are not waiting for consensus. They are moving to the environments that are ready for them and they are making those decisions now.

The new oil is not beneath the ground. It is being laid in cables, cooled in data centres, governed by policy, and scaled by the ecosystems bold enough to build for a future that has not fully arrived yet.

The question is not whether AI infrastructure will define the next era of global power. It will. The question is who builds it - and Innovation City exists for exactly the founders and companies determined to be among them.